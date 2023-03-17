Home

IRCTC: Ambala Cantt Express, SSS Hubballi Daily Passenger Special Among Other Trains Cancelled Today; Check Full List Here

IRCTC Update: Several trains were cancelled and rescheduled by Indian Railways on Thursday as part of maintenance and operational related works. The railway department carries out engineering and maintenance works every week for infrastructure upkeep and safety concerns. The list of cancelled trains comprises of Ambala Cantt Express, Singrauli Superfast Express, Hubballi Daily Passenger Special, Bathinda Special Express among others.

Train passengers should note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

List of Fully Cancelled Trains on March 17, 2023

Train No 22429 Delhi jn. – Pathankot (DLI-PTK) 17.03.23

Train No 22430 Pathankot – Delhi jn. (PTK-DLI) 17.03.23

Train No 04651 Jaynagar – Amritsar Jn (JYG-ASR) 17.03.23, 19.03.23, 21.03.23, 24.03.23, 26.03.23, 28.03.23, 31.03.23, 02.04.23, 04.04.23, 07.04.23, 09.04.23

Train No 04652 Amritsar Jn – Jaynagar (ASR-JYG) 17.03.23,19.03.23, 22.03.23,24.03.23, 26.03.23, 29.03.23, 31.03.23, 02.04.23, 05.04.23, 07.04.23,09.04.23.

Train No 14331 Delhi Jn. – Kalka (DLI-KLK) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 14332 Kalka – Delhi Jn. (KLK-DLI) 18.03.2023 to 11.04.2023

Train No 04523 Saharanpur – Nangal Dam (SRE-NLDM) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04524 Nangal Dam – Ambala Cant Jn (NLDM-UMB) 18.03.2023 to 11.04.2023

Train No 04590 Ambala Cant Jn – Kurukshetra Jn (UMB-KKDE) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04589 Kurukshetra Jn – Ambala Cant Jn (KKDE-UMB) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04584 Ambala Cant Jn – Panbari (UMB-PNP) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04013 Panbari – Ambala Cant Jn (PNP-UMB) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04579 Ambala Cant Jn – Ludhiana Jn (UMB-LDH) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04504 Ludhiana Jn – Ambala Cant Jn (LDH-UMB) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04578 Ambala Cant Jn – Saharanpur (UMB-SRE) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04139 Kurukshetra Jn – Ambala Cant Jn (KKDE-UMB) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04176 Panbari – Ambala Cant Jn (PNP-UMB) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Train No 04140 Ambala Cant Jn – Kurukshetra Jn (UMB-KKDE) 17.03.2023 to 10.04.2023

Cancellation of EMU locals o­n 16.03.2023(Thursday) and 19.03.2023 (Sunday): Eastern Railway

• From Barddhaman: 36836 & 36840.

• From Masagram: 36086.

• From Howrah: 36825, 36829 & 36085

01135 Bhusaval -Daund MEMU JCO 02.03.2023, 09.03.2023 16.03.2023 and 23.03.2023

01136 Daund- Bhusaval MEMU JCO 02.03.2023, 09.03.2023 16.03.2023 and 23.03.2023

14525/14526 Ambala Cantt –Shri Ganganagar- Ambala Cantt Express JCO 15.03.23 to 24.03.23.

01625/01626 Dhuri-Bathinda– Dhuri Passenger Special Express JCO 15.03.23 to 24.03.23.

04548/04547 Bathinda– Ambala Cantt – Bathinda Special Express JCO 15.03.23 to 24.03.23.

Due to traffic block o­n Jabalpur Division, the 22168 Hazrat Nizamuddin –Singrauli Superfast Express JCO 13.03.2023 and 20.03.2023 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 06919/06920 SSS Hubballi – Vijayapura – SSS Hubballi Daily Passenger Special will be cancelled o­n March 15 & 18, 2023.

Train No. 01748/01747 Banaras – Bhatni Jn (BSBS – BTT) will remain cancelled from 11.03.23 to 30.03.23.

Train No. 05171 Ballia – Shahganj Jn (BUI – SHG) will remain cancelled from 13.03.23 to 30.03.23.

Train No. 05172 Shahganj Jn – Ballia (SHG – BUI) will remain cancelled from 14.03.23 to 30.03.23.

Train No. 05167/05168 Ballia – Shahganj Jn – Ballia (BUI – SHG – BUI) remain cancelled from 14.03.23 to 30.03.23

Train No. 15104/15103 Banaras – Gorakhpur – Banaras (BSBS – GKP – BSBS) will remain cancelled on 26.03.23, 29.03.23 & 30.03.23.

Train No. 12538/12537 Prayagraj Rambag – Muzaffarpur Jn – Prayagraj Rambag (PRRB – MFP – PRRB) will remain cancelled on 29.03.23.

Cancellation of AC Special Trains – Due to less occupancy train no. 52539/52538 New Jalpaiguri – Darjeeling – New Jalpaiguri AC Special will be cancelled from 1st March to 2nd July, 2023.

HOW TO CONFIRM IF YOUR TRAIN IS CANCELLED

Trains passengers can also confirm if your train has been cancelled or resceduled by following these steps –

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement.

You Can Order Food Via WhatsApp During Train Journey

Train Passengers can book their food on trains via WhatsApp. Passengers can use the feature by dialling +91 8750001323. At present, the feature is available on select trains and will be extended to others based on customer feedback. It may take longer to access the website at times due to network connectivity issues.

How to enable access to e-catering services

Step 1 : While booking a ticket, a message will be sent to the customer from the business WhatsApp number instructing them to opt for e-catering services by visiting www.ecatering.irctc.co.in .

: While booking a ticket, a message will be sent to the customer from the business WhatsApp number instructing them to opt for e-catering services by visiting . Step 2: Now, the customer will be able to book meals of their choice from the restaurants of their choice available at stations enroute directly through the e-catering website of IRCTC.

Now, the customer will be able to book meals of their choice from the restaurants of their choice available at stations enroute directly through the e-catering website of IRCTC. Step 3: A WhatsApp number will be enabled for two-way communication where an AI power chatbot will handle all queries of services for the passengers.

