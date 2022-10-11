Indian Railways cancelled trains today list, October 11, IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Tuesday fully cancelled 134 trains and 48 trains partially in view of maintenance and infrastructure works. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Pune, Pathankot, Satara, Phaltan and more. Tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.Also Read - Indian Railways To Bring Express Train From Kolkata To Agartala; President Murmu To Flag Off On Thursday

LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON OCTOBER 11 (TUESDAY)

01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01672 , 01886 , 03286 , 03591 , 03592 , 04493 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05334 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 05518 , 06663 , 06664 , 06741 , 06742 , 06743 , 06744 , 06745 , 06746 , 06747 , 06748 , 06749 , 06750 , 06751 , 06752 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09349 , 09350 , 09391 , 09392 , 09393 , 09394 , 09395 , 09396 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11040 , 11041 , 12114 , 13345 , 13346 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 15069 , 15070 , 15082 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22124 , 22484 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33742 , 33743 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37657 , 37658 , 42407 , 42408 , 42410 , 42411 , 42413 , 42414 , 42416 , 42417 , 42418 , 42419 , 42421 , 42422 , 42423 , 42426 , 42854 , 66000 , 66003 , 66004 , 66007 Also Read - IRCTC Update, October 9: Indian Railways Cancels Over 130 Trains Today. Check Full List Here

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in Click on the station name against the station code You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

How to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number in the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

