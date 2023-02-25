Home

IRCTC Cancelled Trains Today, 25 February: Check Full List Here By Indian Railways

Train passengers must note that their money would be refunded if they have booked their tickets via Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

IRCTC Update: The railway department carries out weekly maintenance and engineering works for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Therefore, around 322 trains were cancelled by the Indian Railways on Saturday as maintenance and operational-related works needed to be carried out on the specific lines. Moreover, 98 trains scheduled to depart on February 25 also suffered partial cancellation for the same reason. Train passengers must note that their money would be refunded if they have booked their tickets via Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Full list of trains cancelled on February 24

00401 , 01539 , 01540 , 01541 , 01542 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01620 , 01623 , 03085 , 03086 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 03649 , 03650 , 04129 , 04203 , 04204 , 04255 , 04256 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04338 , 04381 , 04382 , 04387 , 04388 , 04464 , 04625 , 04647 , 04648 , 04793 , 04794 , 04997 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05135 , 05136 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05154 , 05155 , 05156 , 05167 , 05168 , 05171 , 05172 , 05334 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05685 , 05686 , 05689 , 05692 , 06407 , 06408 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06663 , 06664 , 06684 , 06687 , 06701 , 06702 , 06802 , 06803 , 06941 , 06942 , 06958 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 07067 , 07577 , 07578 , 07765 , 07795 , 07796 , 07853 , 07893 , 08031 , 08032 , 08167 , 08168 , 09107 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09114 , 09163 , 09164 , 09170 , 09181 , 09182 , 09277 , 09278 , 09279 , 09280 , 09355 , 09356 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09437 , 09438 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09483 , 09484 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11115 , 11116 , 11425 , 11426 , 12033 , 12034 , 12179 , 12180 , 12217 , 12225 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12284 , 12357 , 12369 , 12523 , 12531 , 12532 , 12606 , 12816 , 12821 , 12822 , 12988 , 13241 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 13349 , 13350 , 14003 , 14005 , 14006 , 14201 , 14202 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14223 , 14224 , 14235 , 14236 , 14505 , 14506 , 14524 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 15009 , 15010 , 15035 , 15036 , 15053 , 15054 , 15069 , 15070 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15105 , 15106 , 15107 , 15108 , 15111 , 15112 , 15113 , 15114 , 15119 , 15120 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15270 , 15906 , 15909 , 16337 , 16731 , 16732 , 16779 , 17036 , 17227 , 17252 , 17317 , 17318 , 17331 , 17332 , 17333 , 17334 , 18021 , 18022 , 18613 , 18632 , 19109 , 19110 , 19578 , 19611 , 19803 , 20411 , 20412 , 20889 , 20947 , 20948 , 20949 , 20950 , 22441 , 22442 , 22621 , 22624 , 22653 , 22852 , 22985 , 25035 , 25036 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 34914 , 34935 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 38923 , 38924 , 47110 , 47111 , 47119 , 47135 , 47137 , 47156 , 47158 , 47160 , 47177 , 47181 , 47183 , 47185 , 47186 , 47201 , 47212 , 47214 , 47216 , 47217 , 47218 , 52539

How to confirm if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Train ticket refund

The Indian Railways recently announced that train tickets booked through unauthorised agents or scripting can be released without refund. So, passengers should put in the correct mobile number for getting timely alerts on the booked journey.

The Indian Railways said that Second class (2S) reserved ticket holders are advised to check their PNR status (‘Trains’ menu > ‘PNR Enquiry’) before the journey. If 2S reserved ticket holders are receiving PNR status as ‘Route class deleted/booking not allowed as given class for the route is deleted’ on PNR enquiry, they may cancel such tickets to get a full refund.

Train passengers should note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts.

Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

