IRCTC Cancelled Trains Today, March 16: Check Full List Of Trains Rescheduled, Diverted By Indian Railways

14736 Ambala Cantt – Shri Ganganagar Express JCO 16.03.2023 to 25.03.2023 will short originate from Bathinda and partially cancelled between Ambala Cant- Bathinda.

IRCTC Update: Several trains were cancelled and rescheduled by Indian Railways on Thursday as part of maintenance and operational related works. The railway department carries out engineering and maintenance works every week for infrastructure upkeep and safety concerns. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Gorakhpur, Kolkata, Muzaffarpur among others.

Train passengers should note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

List of Cancelled Trains on March 16, 2023

Cancellation of EMU locals o­n 12.03.2023 (Sunday), 16.03.2023(Thursday) and 19.03.2023 (Sunday):

• From Barddhaman: 36836 & 36840.

• From Masagram: 36086.

• From Howrah: 36825, 36829 & 36085

01135 Bhusaval -Daund MEMU JCO 02.03.2023, 09.03.2023 16.03.2023 and 23.03.2023

01136 Daund- Bhusaval MEMU JCO 02.03.2023, 09.03.2023 16.03.2023 and 23.03.2023

List of Partially Cancelled Trains on March 16, 2023

Partial Cancellation / Diversion / Rescheduling of Train Services

Train Nos.12455/12456 Delhi Sarai Rohilla -Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla express JCO 14.03.2023 to 23.023.2023 will be diverted to run via Sonarpur skip stoppage Sangrur-Dhuri-Barnala-Rampura Phul.

Diversion of Train via Dum Dum Jn.-Dankuni and will stop at Dakshineswar & Dankuni: –

UP Train: 13105 (Sealdah-Ballia), 15047 (Purbanchal Exp), 13185 (Ganga Sagar), 13157 (Kolkata – Muzaffarpur), 13153 (Gour Express), 03111 (Sealdah – Godda),

13105 (Sealdah-Ballia), 15047 (Purbanchal Exp), 13185 (Ganga Sagar), 13157 (Kolkata – Muzaffarpur), 13153 (Gour Express), 03111 (Sealdah – Godda), Dn Train: 13106 (Sealdah-Ballia), 15048 (Purbanchal Exp), 13186 (Ganga Sagar), 13156 (SITAMARHI – Kolkata), 13154 (Gour Express), 03112 (Godda – Sealdah).

13106 (Sealdah-Ballia), 15048 (Purbanchal Exp), 13186 (Ganga Sagar), 13156 (SITAMARHI – Kolkata), 13154 (Gour Express), 03112 (Godda – Sealdah). Train No.22849 Shalimar-Secunderabad Express leaving Shalimar o­n 15.03.2023 will run o­n diverted route via Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Guntur-Pagidipalli-Secunderabad

leaving Shalimar o­n 15.03.2023 will run o­n diverted route via Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Guntur-Pagidipalli-Secunderabad Train No.15050 Gorakhpur – Kolkata express (Journey commencing o­n 15.03.2023, 18.03.2023, 22.03.2023, 25.03.2023 & 29.03.2023) will be diverted via Bhatni – Siwan – Chhapra instead of its schedule route Bhatni – Mau – Indara – Ballia – Chhapra.

(Journey commencing o­n 15.03.2023, 18.03.2023, 22.03.2023, 25.03.2023 & 29.03.2023) will be diverted via Bhatni – Siwan – Chhapra instead of its schedule route Bhatni – Mau – Indara – Ballia – Chhapra. 12485/12486 Nanded–Shri Ganganagar express JCO 16.03.2023, 20,03.2023 & 23.03.2023 will be diverted to run via Sonarpur skip stoppage Sangrur-Dhuri-Barnala-Rampura Phul.

HOW TO CONFIRM IF YOUR TRAIN IS CANCELLED

Trains passengers can also confirm if your train has been cancelled or resceduled by following these steps –

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement.

