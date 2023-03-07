Home

Business

IRCTC Cancels Over 200 Trains Scheduled To Depart Today. Check Full List Here

IRCTC Update: Over 200 trains scheduled to depart on Tuesday were cancelled by the Indian Railways owing to weather, maintenance and operational reasons.

IRCTC update: Every week, the railway department carries out engineering works for infrastructure upkeep and safety concerns.

IRCTC Update: Over 200 trains scheduled to depart on Tuesday were cancelled by the Indian Railways due to weather, maintenance and operational reasons. Every week, the railway department carries out engineering works for infrastructure upkeep and safety concerns. Meanwhile, Eastern Railway announced that several suburban train services will remain cancelled in Howrah Sealdah Divisions due to Dolyatra.

In Howrah Division, however, suburban EMU local trains will run as per schedule on March 7. In Sealdah Division, 233 EMU locals including 105 in Sealdah main section have been cancelled due to poor patronisation especially during morning hours.

LIST OF TRAINS CANCELLED TODAY, MARCH 7

Here’s a complete list of cancelled train numbers –

31811, 31512, 31712, 33711, 31911, 31511, 31411, 31414, 31711, 31613, 31614, 31723, 31815, 33713, 31413, 31585, 31471, 33716, 31515, 31744, 31215, 31602, 31217, 31416, 31722, 31219, 31617, 30145, 31781, 31216, 31418, 33717, 31218, 31223, 31802, 31747, 31220, 31782, 31225, 33719, 31586, 31227, 30116, 31417, 31229, 31746, 31224, 31231, 31522, 31151, 31226, 33720, 31228, 30113, 31784, 31424, 31749, 31230, 31521, 31748, 31242, 31423, 31917, 31624, 33724, 31783, 31425, 31432, 31427, 31786, 31528, 31152, 31434, 30122, 31753, 31831, 31527, 31237, 31750, 33729, 31801, 30112, 31261, 31601, 33732, 31435, 30111, 31755, 31534, 31236, 31754, 31834, 31437, 33733, 31438, 31440, 31926, 31838, 31634, 31240, 31443, 31725, 31631, 31450 & 31726), 33 in Bangaon section (33812, 33811, 33813, 33651, 33816, 33818, 33652, 33822, 33802, 33421, 33821, 33615, 33422, 33362, 33411, 33402, 33433, 33620, 33412, 33436, 33655, 33365, 33657, 33656, 30311, 33658, 33438, 33801, 33401, 33849, 33364, 33856 & 33366), 17 in Hasnabad section (33311, 30322, 33513, 33363, 33315, 30324, 30321, 33314, 33521, 33526, 33528, 33327, 33319, 33322, 33316, 33321 & 33318), 16 in Dankuni section (32213, 32214, 32221, 32222, 32225, 32226, 32229, 32230, 32233, 32234, 32411, 32412, 32413, 32249, 32414 & 32252) & 62 in Sealdah-South section (34711, 34811, 34935, 34112, 34511, 34812, 34412, 34714, 34111, 34882, 34512, 34356, 34891, 34618, 34334, 34360, 34615, 34392, 34353, 34617, 34622, 30511, 34331, 34414, 34501, 34415, 34621, 34826, 30412, 34128, 34420, 34419, 34628, 34881, 30411, 34127, 34833, 34629, 34530, 34413, 34521, 34532, 34539, 34148, 34423, 34147, 34425, 34602, 34742, 34502, 34434, 34332, 30552, 34431, 34749, 34646, 34751, 34934, 34391, 34311, 34355 & 34933

4 steps to confirm if your train is cancelled

You can also confirm if your train has been cancelled or not by following these steps –

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Train ticket refund

The Indian Railways recently announced that train tickets booked through unauthorised agents or scripting can be released without refund. So, passengers should put in the correct mobile number for getting timely alerts on the booked journey.

The Indian Railways said that Second class (2S) reserved ticket holders are advised to check their PNR status (‘Trains’ menu > ‘PNR Enquiry’) before the journey. If 2S reserved ticket holders are receiving PNR status as ‘Route class deleted/booking not allowed as given class for the route is deleted’ on PNR enquiry, they may cancel such tickets to get a full refund.

Train passengers should note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts.

Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

