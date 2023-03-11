Home

Business

IRCTC Cancels THESE Mail, Express, Passenger Trains On March 11; Check Full List Here

IRCTC Cancels THESE Mail, Express, Passenger Trains On March 11; Check Full List Here

The Indian Railways recently announced that train tickets booked through unauthorised agents or scripting can be released without refund. So, passengers should put in the correct mobile number for getting timely alerts on the booked journey.

IRCTC Cancels THESE Mail, Express, Passenger Trains On March 11; Check Full List Here

IRCTC Update: Many trains scheduled to depart on Saturday were cancelled by the Indian Railways due to various reasons including law and order, weather, maintenance and operational reasons. This is because every week, the railway department carries out engineering works for infrastructure upkeep and safety concerns. Coimbatore – Salem MEMU Express Special , Kolkata- Gorakhpur Express, Gour Express, Pune-Gorakhpur Express are among some trains that are fully cancelled on March 11.

List of Cancelled Trains on March 11, 2023

Train No. 06802 Coimbatore – Salem MEMU Express Special leaving Coimbatore Jn at 09.05 hrs o­n 11.03.2023 will be fully cancelled.

Train No. 06803 Salem – Coimbatore MEMU Express Special leaving Salem at 13.40 hrs on 11.03.2023 will be fully cancelled.

Cancellation of Local Train: – (Eastern Railway)

Up Train: 31613 (Ranaghat), 41313 (Naihati), 31471 (Naihati), 31415 (Naihati), 31319(Kalyani Simanta), 31323 (Kalyani Simanta), 31827 (Krishnanagar), 31423 (Naihati), 31425 (Naihati), 31525 (Shantipur), 31331 (Kalyani Simanta), 31333 (Kalyani Simanta), 31601 (Ranaghat), 31437 (Naihati), 31439( Naihati), 31337 (Kalyani Simanta), 31339 (Kalyani Simanta), 31537 (Shantipur), 31443 (Naihati), 31813 (Krishnanagar), 31151 (Barddhaman), 31111 (Katwa), 37521 (Bandel), 37541 (Bandel), 37555 (Bandel).

Down local Train: 31416 (Naihati), 31602 (Ranaghat), 31418 (Naihati), 31420 (Naihati), 31320 (Kalyani Simanta), 31322 (Kalyani Simanta), 31824(Krishnanagar), 31432 (Naihati), 31434 (Naihati), 31528 (Shantipur), 31330 (Kalyani Simanta), 31332 (Kalyani Simanta), 31634 (Ranaghat), 31440 (Naihati), 31444(Naihati), 31336 (Kalyani Simanta, 31538 (Shantipur), 31338 (Kalyani Simanta), 31450 (Naihati), 31802 (Krishnanagar), 31152 (Barddhaman), 31112 (Katwa), 37522 (Bandel), 37542 (Bandel), 37556 (Bandel).

You may like to read

Cancellation of Mail/Express/Passenger Trains

UP: 12383 (Asansol Intercity), 13179 (Sealdah – Siuri), 13177 (Sealdah – Jangipur Road), 13187 (Sealdah – Rampurhat)

(Asansol Intercity), 13179 (Sealdah – Siuri), 13177 (Sealdah – Jangipur Road), 13187 (Sealdah – Rampurhat) Down: 12384 (Asansol Intercity), 13180 (Siuri – Sealdah), 13178 (Jangipur Road – Sealdah),13188 (Rampurhat – Sealdah).

Diversion of Train via Dum Dum JN.-Dankuni and will stop at Dakshineswar & Dankuni:

UP Train: 13105 (Sealdah – Ballia), 15051 (Kolkata – Gorakhpur Express), 13185 (Ganga Sagar), 13159 (Kolkata – Jogbani), 13153 (Gour Express), 03111 (Sealdah – Godda).

13105 (Sealdah – Ballia), 15051 (Kolkata – Gorakhpur Express), 13185 (Ganga Sagar), 13159 (Kolkata – Jogbani), 13153 (Gour Express), 03111 (Sealdah – Godda). Down Train: 13106 (Sealdah – Ballia), 15052 (Gorakhpur – Kolkata Express), 13186 (Ganga Sagar), 13160 (Jogbani – Kolkata), 13154 (Gour Express), 03112 (Godda – Sealdah).

Reschedule of Train

13106 (Sealdah – Ballia), 15052 (Gorakhpur – Kolkata Express), 13186 (Ganga Sagar), 13160 (Jogbani – Kolkata), 13154 (Gour Express), 03112 (Godda – Sealdah). Reschedule of Train Train No.03172 (Lalgola-Sealdah) will be re-scheduled for 60 minutes, i.e. from Lalgola at 23:15 hrs instead of 22:15 hrs.

(Lalgola-Sealdah) will be re-scheduled for 60 minutes, i.e. from Lalgola at 23:15 hrs instead of 22:15 hrs. Train No.15030 Pune-Gorakhpur Express JCO will be rescheduled on 11.03.2023.

List of Partially Cancelled Trains on March 11, 2023

Train No.03298 UP Patna Jn – Varanasi MEMU train is cancelled between Buxar to Varanasi (short termination at Buxar) on 11.03.2023.

Train No.03289 DN Varanasi – Patna Jn MEMU train is cancelled between Varanasi to Buxar (short Origination at Buxar) on 11.03.2023

Train No.04593 Ambala Cantt.-Amb Andaura Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will be short terminated at Bharatgarh.

Train No.04594 Amb Andaura – Ambala Cantt.- Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will short originate from Bharatgarh.

The 04593/04594 will remain partially cancelled between Amb Andaura – Bharatgarh on 11.03.2023

Train No. 04567 Ambala Cantt – Nangal Dam Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will be short-terminated at Bharatgarh.

Train No.04568 Nangal Dam –Ambala Cantt. Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 short originate from Bharatgarh.

Train Nos. 04567/04568 will remain partially cancelled between Nangal Dam – Bharatgarh JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23.

Train No.04501 Saharanpur-Una Himachal Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will be short-terminated at Rupnagar.

Train No.04502 Una Himachal – Saharanpur Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will short originate from Rupnagar.

Train No. 04501/04502 will remain partially cancelled between Una Himachal – Rupnagar JCO (Journey Commencing o­n) 11.03.23 to 27.04.23

4 steps to confirm if your train is cancelled

You can also confirm if your train has been cancelled or not by following these steps –

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Train ticket refund

The Indian Railways recently announced that train tickets booked through unauthorised agents or scripting can be released without refund. So, passengers should put in the correct mobile number for getting timely alerts on the booked journey.

The Indian Railways said that Second class (2S) reserved ticket holders are advised to check their PNR status (‘Trains’ menu > ‘PNR Enquiry’) before the journey. If 2S reserved ticket holders are receiving PNR status as ‘Route class deleted/booking not allowed as given class for the route is deleted’ on PNR enquiry, they may cancel such tickets to get a full refund.

Train passengers should note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts.

Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.