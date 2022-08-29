IRCTC Refund Rules 2022: Cancellation of confirmed train tickets would now become costlier as it would attract Goods and Services Tax (GST). Issuing a circular, Finance Ministry’s Tax Research Unit said that the booking of tickets is a ‘contract’, under which the service provider (IRCTC/Indian Railways) promises to provide services to the customer.Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Good News Rail Passengers! Now Order Food On WhatsApp Via THIS App On Your Train Journeys

"As per instruction issued dated Sept 23, 2017, in case of cancellation of tickets, refund amount due as per Railway Cancellation of tickets and Refund of Fare Rule along with the total amount of GST charged at the time of booking is refunded in full. However, cancellation/clerkage charge applicable as per Refund rule & GST amount on cancellation/clerkage charge is retained by Railways. This is applicable only in AC & 1st class. GST is collected on behalf of the Finance Ministry. No change in rules/provision", Ministry of Railways said.

WHY GST ON CANCELLATION?

The circular explains that booking a train ticket is a contract wherein the service provider promises to provide services to the customer. When the contract is breached by the passenger, by the cancellation of a train ticket, the service provider is compensated with a small amount, collected as a cancellation charge. Since the cancellation charge is a payment instead of a breach of contract, it will attract GST, according to the Finance Ministry circular.

