IRCTC Char Dham Yatra: Rediscover India’s Spirituality Abroad THIS Special Train; Check Trip Details Here

The tour starts from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station and covers Rishikesh, Joshimath, Badrinath, Puri, Rameshwaram, Dwarka, and back to Delhi.

IRCTC Char Dham Yatra: As many as 186 passengers embarked on a 17-day, 8,250-kilometre Char Dham Yatra aboard a special tourist train that will take them to Badrinath, Puri, Rameshwaram and Dwarka on Thursday. The journey will span 17 days and cover a distance of approximately 8,250 kilometres across the length and breadth of India. The train, operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, was flagged off on Thursday evening from Hazrat Nizamuddin station.

Northern Railway spokesperson informed that the pilgrimage aboard an AC deluxe train will also have stopover in Varanasi, Nashik, Madurai and Hampi.

IRCTC Char Dham Yatra details

Tour Package Name : Char Dham Yatra

: Char Dham Yatra Tour Duration : 16 Nights/17 Days

: 16 Nights/17 Days Tour Date : 14th September 2023

: 14th September 2023 Tour Itinerary : Delhi – Rishikesh – Joshimath – Badrinath – Varanasi – Puri – Rameshwaram – Madurai – Hampi – Nashik – Dwarka – Delhi

: Delhi – Rishikesh – Joshimath – Badrinath – Varanasi – Puri – Rameshwaram – Madurai – Hampi – Nashik – Dwarka – Delhi Package price starts at Rs. 62,985/- per person only.

IRCTC Char Dham Yatra Features

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train that will take the pilgrims on the yatra has a host of features, including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in AC I and II coaches, sensor-based washroom functions and foot massagers.

The fully air-conditioned train provides three types of accommodation — AC I, AC II and AC III — and boasts enhanced security features such as CCTV cameras and security guards for each coach.

IRCTC Char Dham Yatra Tour Destinations

The tour starts from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station and covers Rishikesh, Joshimath, Badrinath, Puri, Rameshwaram, Dwarka, and back to Delhi. The tourists will get a chance to witness Ganga Aarti and visit popular locations like Lakshman Jhoola, Triveni ghat, Ramjanm Bhoomi, Hanuman Garhi, Saryu Aarti, Nandigram, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Jagannath temple, Golden Beach Konark Sun Temple, Chandrabhaga Beach, Ramanathaswamy temple, Dhanushkodi, Dwarkadhish Temple, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Shivrajpur beach and Bet Dwarka.

