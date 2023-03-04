Home

IRCTC Char Dham Yatra Tour Package 2023: Price, Destinations Covered, How to Book Ticket Here

IRCTC Chardham Yatra Package 2023: Char Dham Yatra comprises of Haridwar, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Rishikesh tour. Check price, destination covered, and how to book ticket here.

IRCTC Char Dham Yatra Tour Package 2023: Check Dates, Prices, Destinations Covered, How to Book Ticket Here.(Photo Credit:t www.irctctourism.com )

IRCTC Chardham Yatra Package 2023: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced yet another tour package for travellers and devoted pilgrims. Char Dham Yatra comprises of Haridwar, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Rishikesh tour. The package includes eleven nights and twelve days tours. The tour is scheduled to begin on May 21, 2023.

The IRCTC’s Char Dham Yatra tour will commence from Mumbai airport and will then proceed to Delhi – Haridwar – Barkot – Jankichatti – Yamunotri – Uttrakashi – Gangotri – Guptkashi – Son Prayag – Kedarnath – Badrinath – Haridwar – Delhi – Mumbai.

IRCTC Chardham Yatra Tour Package: All You Need to Know

Duration : 11 Nights/12 Days

: 11 Nights/12 Days Destination Covered: Mumbai – Delhi – Haridwar – Barkot – Jankichatti – Yamunotri – Uttrakashi – Gangotri – Guptkashi – Son Prayag – Kedarnath – Badrinath – Haridwar- Delhi – Mumbai

: Mumbai Upcoming date of journey: May 21, 2023

Chardham Yatra Tour Package Ticket Price: Check Package Cost (per Person)

The package will cost Rs 67,000 per person for triple occupancy. However, the prices of the tour package varies for single occupancy, and double occupancy.

Cost per Person (In INR): –

Class Single

Occupancy Double Occupancy Triple Occupancy Child with Bed

(5-11)yrs Child with out bed (5-11 years Comfort INR 91400/- INR 69900/- INR 67000/- INR 44700/- INR 38300/-

Chardham Yatra Tour 2023: How to Book a Ticket Online?

If you are interested, then you can book a ticket by visiting the official website of IRCTC at www.irctctourism.com. For more details about the tour package, you can visit the official website at https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=WMA59.The registration of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath to be done by passengers only.

Chardham Yatra Tour: Check Health Advisory Here

Senior citizen passenger must get their medical check-up before booking the tour & senior Citizens to carry Fitness Certificate while Traveling. Passengers above age of 75 are required to accompany by an escort/family member of younger age. For more details, visit the official website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

