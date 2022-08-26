IRCTC Latest News Today: For travelling with children on trains, passengers generally have many concerns about ticket bookings. To their great relief, the Indian Railways has said that it didn’t charge any rule for ticket booking for children. According to a circular from the Indian Railways, kids below 5 years of age don’t need a reservation for travelling and can travel on a train without a ticket. However, if a berth is needed, full adult fare has to be paid by booking a ticket. For this purpose, passengers have to select the option of infant seats in the trains to avail free ticket facility for the kids.Also Read - IRCTC Withdraws Tender For Hiring Consultant to Monetise Its Passenger, Freight Customer Data. Here's Why

However, if the passengers select the berth option for the kids between 1-5 years of age, then full amount has to be paid. Notably, the Indian Railways has recently added Infant berth option in AC third bogie of Lucknow Mail which received appreciation from Netizens.

For the convenience of the passengers, the Indian Railways has now implemented the system of giving seats to children below five years of age, while booking tickets on IRCTC and Railway Reservation booths at the stations.

Railways ticket booking rules for kids

According to guidelines from the Indian Railways, if the passengers are taking a full berth for the kid between 5-11 years of age, then full fare has to be paid to the Railways.

If they don’t take a full berth, then they will have to pay only half the ticket price.

For children below 5 years, the Passenger Reservation System has not put any option of not taking a child berth after filling the names of children between the age of one to four years.

How To Book Train Tickets for Kids With IRCTC?

Check Steps to Book Train Tickets Via IRCTC Application/ Website using your smartphone