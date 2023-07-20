Home

IRCTC BIG Update! Indian Railways To Offer Rs 20 Meals To General Coach Passengers; Check Latest Food Menu Rates

The meals have been divided into two categories. The type one includes seven ‘pooris’ with dry ‘aaloo’ and pickle for a price of Rs 20.

IRCTC Update: The Indian railways has decided to offer affordable meals and packaged water designed specially for general coach passengers to make their travel experience better. According to an order issued by the Railway Board, counters serving these meals would be placed on platforms aligning with the general coaches. The meals have been divided into two categories. The type one includes seven ‘pooris’ with dry ‘aaloo’ and pickle for a price of Rs 20. The type two meal would cost Rs 50 and offer passengers something from an assortment of South Indian food such as rice, rajma, chhole, khichdi kulche, bhature, pao-bhaji and masala dosa.

The Railway Board has issued instructions to officials concerned to make provision of economy meals and affordable packaged drinking water to be served through counters to be placed at platform near GS coaches.

GS coaches refers to the general seating coach. It is a second class unreserved coach. Normally every train including mail/express trains have atleast two GS coaches one near the locomotive and one at the end of the train. Anyone with a General/Unreserverd ticket bought from counter can travel in those compartments. The meals are to be supplied from the kitchen units (Refreshment Rooms – RRs and Jan Ahaars – JAs) of IRCTC,” the order stated.

IRCTC Food Menu Rates – Menu and Tariff for A-la-Carte Items

IRCTC announced that all stalls and pantry cars have to sell Rail Neer water bottles of one litre at approved rate of Rs 15/- only. If there is excess charging, then complaint can be lodged at any station or online at Railmadad.

It has been decided to offer Biryani as a standard meal variety in view of its popularity. The tariff and weight of Biryani shall be as under:-

Tariff for Biryani (In Rs.)

Menu Weight in Gms Tariff in Rs. (Inclusive of GST) Veg Biryani 350 Gms Rs. 70 Egg. Biryani 350 Gms Rs. 80 Chicken Biryani 350 Gms Rs. 100

For passengers of Mail/Express trains, the present cost of Janta Meal (consisting of 7 Pooris- 175 g, Dry Aloo Curry – 150 gms, with pickle)i.e Rs. 20/- shall remain unchanged and IRCTC shall also continue to make available Janta Meal for sale on trains.

Railway also decided to introduce ‘Snack Meal’ with regional items/cuisine/flavour as a meal variety. The ‘Snack Meal’ shall be of 350 grams portion and shall be made available at the tariff of Rs. 50/- (Inclusive of GST). The menu and accompaniments/side dishes (like Raita/pickle/salad/papad, if any) of the ‘Snack Meal’ shall be decided and notified by IRCTC.

The location of these counters is to be decided by railway zones so as to align these counters with the location of GS coaches on platforms. The provision of this extended service counters at the platforms has been done on an experimental basis for a period of six months.

As of now, the provision has been implemented at 51 stations and it will be available at 13 more from Thursday. Officials said that efforts are being made to provide drinking water glasses of 200 ml at these counters.

Officials said this has been started for passenger convenience specially in these coaches which are often overcrowded.

