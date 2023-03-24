Home

IRCTC Cancels THESE Trains Today, March 23; Check Full List Here

11841 Khajuraho- Kurukshetra JCO 24.03.2023 will be short terminated at Panipat. Consequently; the 11842 Kurukshetra – Khajuraho JCO 25.03.2023 will be short originate from Panipat.

IRCTC Update: Several trains were cancelled and rescheduled by Indian Railways on Thursday as part of maintenance and operational related works. The railway department carries out engineering and maintenance works every week for infrastructure upkeep and safety concerns.

Train passengers should note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

List of Cancelled Trains on March 24, 2023

04449 New Delhi-Kurukshetra EMU special JCO 25.03.2023.

04452 Kurukshetra –Delhi special JCO 25.03.2023.

List of Partially Cancelled Trains on March 24, 2023

11841 Khajuraho- Kurukshetra JCO 24.03.2023 will be short terminated at Panipat.

Consequently; the 11842 Kurukshetra – Khajuraho JCO 25.03.2023 will be short originate from Panipat.

Train no. 11841/11842 will remain partially cancelled between Panipat- Kurukshetra.

15050 Gorakhpur – Kolkata express (Journey commencing o­n 15.03.2023, 18.03.2023, 22.03.2023, 25.03.2023 & 29.03.2023) will be diverted via Bhatni – Siwan – Chhapra instead of its schedule route Bhatni – Mau – Indara – Ballia – Chhapra.

Train No. 20691 Tambaram – Nagercoil Antyodaya Express leaving Tambaram Jn at 23.00 hrs o­n 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st March, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Nagercoil. The train will be short terminated at Tirunelveli

Train No. 20692 Nagercoil – Tambaram Antyodaya Express leaving Nagercoil Jn at 15.50 hrs o­n 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd March, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Tirunelveli. The train will commence service from Tirunelveli at its scheduled departure time of 17.05 hrs

Train No. 22627 Tiruchchirappalli – Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express leaving Tiruchchirappalli Jn at 07.20 hrs o­n 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd March, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Thiruvananthapuram Central. The train will be short terminated at Tirunelveli

Train No. 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Tiruchchirappalli Superfast Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.35 hrs o­n 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd March, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Tirunelveli. The train will commence service from Tirunelveli at its scheduled departure time of 14.30 hrs

Train Nos.12455/12456 Delhi Sarai Rohilla -Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla express JCO 14.03.2023 to 23.023.2023 will be diverted to run via Sonarpur skip stoppage Sangrur-Dhuri-Barnala-Rampura Phul.

Diversion of Train via Dum Dum Jn.-Dankuni and will stop at Dakshineswar & Dankuni: –

UP Train: 13105 (Sealdah-Ballia), 15047 (Purbanchal Exp), 13185 (Ganga Sagar), 13157 (Kolkata – Muzaffarpur), 13153 (Gour Express), 03111 (Sealdah – Godda),

Dn Train:13106 (Sealdah-Ballia), 15048 (Purbanchal Exp), 13186 (Ganga Sagar), 13156 (SITAMARHI – Kolkata), 13154 (Gour Express), 03112 (Godda – Sealdah).

Train No.22849 Shalimar-Secunderabad Express leaving Shalimar o­n 15.03.2023 will run o­n diverted route via Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Guntur-Pagidipalli-Secunderabad

Train No.15050 Gorakhpur – Kolkata express (Journey commencing o­n 15.03.2023, 18.03.2023, 22.03.2023, 25.03.2023 & 29.03.2023) will be diverted via Bhatni – Siwan – Chhapra instead of its schedule route Bhatni – Mau – Indara – Ballia – Chhapra.

12485/12486 Nanded–Shri Ganganagar express JCO 16.03.2023, 20,03.2023 & 23.03.2023 will be diverted to run via Sonarpur skip stoppage Sangrur-Dhuri-Barnala-Rampura Phul.

14736 Ambala Cantt – Shri Ganganagar Express JCO 16.03.2023 to 25.03.2023 will short originate from Bathinda and partially cancelled between Ambala Cant- Bathinda.

15050 Gorakhpur – Kolkata express (Journey commencing o­n 11.03.2023, 15.03.2023, 18.03.2023, 22.03.2023, 25.03.2023 & 29.03.2023) will be re-scheduled by 120 minutes from Gorakhpur.

15030 Pune-Gorakhpur Express JCO 04.03.2023, 11.03.2023 and 18.03.2023.

12333 Howrah – Prayagraj Vibhuti Express (journey commencing o­n 27.03.2023) will be short terminated at Banaras and 12334 Prayagraj – Howrah Vibhuti Express (journey commencing o­n 28.03.2023) will be short originated from Banaras instead of Prayagraj.

HOW TO CONFIRM IF YOUR TRAIN IS CANCELLED

Trains passengers can also confirm if your train has been cancelled or resceduled by following these steps –

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement.

You Can Order Food Via WhatsApp During Train Journey

Train Passengers can book their food on trains via WhatsApp. Passengers can use the feature by dialling +91 8750001323. At present, the feature is available on select trains and will be extended to others based on customer feedback. It may take longer to access the website at times due to network connectivity issues.

How to enable access to e-catering services

Step 1 : While booking a ticket, a message will be sent to the customer from the business WhatsApp number instructing them to opt for e-catering services by visiting www.ecatering.irctc.co.in .

: While booking a ticket, a message will be sent to the customer from the business WhatsApp number instructing them to opt for e-catering services by visiting . Step 2: Now, the customer will be able to book meals of their choice from the restaurants of their choice available at stations enroute directly through the e-catering website of IRCTC.

Now, the customer will be able to book meals of their choice from the restaurants of their choice available at stations enroute directly through the e-catering website of IRCTC. Step 3: A WhatsApp number will be enabled for two-way communication where an AI power chatbot will handle all queries of services for the passengers.

