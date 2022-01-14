New Delhi: After twelve coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed near Domohani in Jalpaiguri district, Indian Railways has decided to cancel and divert a number of trains. The death toll in the accident has risen to 9 and over 45 people have reportedly been injured, according to various media sources. The accident took place around 5 PM on Thursday, January 13.Also Read - Bikaner-Guwahati Express Derails: Railway Orders High-level Inquiry, NFR Completes Rescue Ops | Key Points

IRCTC: List Of Cancelled/ Diverted Trains On January 14, 2022

The following trains have been cancelled due to the accident:

15704 Bangaigaon – New Jalpaiguri Intercity Express.

15703 NewJalpaiguri – Bongaigaon Intercity Express.

07525 New Jalpaiguri – New Bongaigaon DEMU.

07526 New Bongaigaon New Jalpaiguri DEMU.

07541/07542 Siliguri-Dhubri Intercity Express.

15767/15768 Alipurduar Jn- Siliguri Intercity Express.

15467 / 15468 Siliguri Jn – Bamanhat- Siliguri Jn Intercity Express.

05717 / 05713 Bamanhat Siliguri DEMU.

07526 / 07525 New Bongaigaon Siliguri Jn DEMU.

15777 / 15778 New Jalpaiguri – Alipurduar Jn – New Jalpaiguri Tourist Express.

The following trains have been diverted:

2346 Guwahati-Howrah Saraight Express.

12505 Kamakhya- Anand Vihar Express.

12520 Kamakhya-LTT AC Express.

15632 Guwahati Barmer Express.

20502 New Delhi Agartala Tejas Rajdhani Express.

13173 Sealdah – Agartala Kanchanjungha Express.

15910 Lalgarh Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express.

12507 Trivandrum -Silchar – Express.

22450 New Delhi-Guwahati Express.

The following trains have been short terminated and short originated:

13147 Sealdah-Bamanhat Uttarbanga Express of 13.01.2022

13148 Bamanhat – Sealdah Uttarbanga Express of 14.01.2022

Helpline Numbers

The Ministry of Railways has released helpline numbers for various zones on its Twitter handle. Customers are requested to use these numbers in case of an emergency.