IRCTC Latest News Today: The Indian Railways on Saturday said it has decided to provide bedrolls to the passengers travelling in third AC economy class coaches. Prior to this, this service was not available for the third AC economy class coaches.

The development comes after the Railways increased the low-fare third AC economy class coaches in many trains. Notably, the fare of these coaches will be less than the normal third AC class.

Giving details, the railway authorities said that the passengers traveling in third AC economy class coaches will also be provided with bedroll facilities from September 20. Earlier, the passengers travelling by AC 3-tier economy class were not getting the bedrolls facility as these coaches did not have space for keeping the bed linen.

The Railways authorities said now berth numbers 81, 82 and 83 in third AC economy class coaches will be used to keep linen (bedroll) in each compartment. The Railways also added that from September 20, these berths will not be available for passengers while booking their tickets.

However, for the passengers who have booked their train tickets and whose travel date is after September 20 and if their berth numbers are 81, 82 and 83, then such passengers will be accommodated in other coaches under the emergency quota. The information, however, will be communicated to the passengers through SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

With the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, the bedroll facility was stopped on all trains. The move was taken by the Railways to stop the spread of Coronavirus infection. However, after the government eased the lockdown restrictions, the bedroll facility was restored in trains like Rajdhani and Shatabdi, and now the same is being provided in AC coaches of almost all trains running across the country.