IRCTC: Indian Railways Cancelled Over 250 Trains On February 28 | Complete List, Refund Rule Details Here

Visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arriving and departing time etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.

IRCTC Latest Update, January 18: The Indian Railways has announced that a total of 255 trains have been fully cancelled on February 28 (Tuesday) due to several operational and maintenance issues. Furthermore, according to the latest notification on the IRCTC website, as many as 96 trains are partially cancelled as well in wake of similar maintenance issues. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Kanpur, Lucknow, Bokaro Steel City, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Pune, Pathankot, Madurai, Rameswaram, Asansol, Azimganj, Satara, etc.

LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS ON FEBRUARY 26

01541 , 01542 , 01583 , 01590 , 01825 , 01826 , 03341 , 03342 , 03359 , 03360 , 03565 , 03566 , 03591 , 03592 , 03657 , 03658 , 03659 , 03660 , 03661 , 03662 , 03768 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04203 , 04204 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04305 , 04306 , 04320 , 04337 , 04338 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04381 , 04382 , 04403 , 04404 , 04459 , 04460 , 04599 , 04793 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05085 , 05086 , 05117 , 05118 , 05135 , 05153 , 05334 , 05434 , 05489 , 05490 , 05491 , 05492 , 05685 , 05686 , 05689 , 05692 , 06405 , 06409 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06663 , 06664 , 06684 , 06687 , 06701 , 06702 , 07577 , 07578 , 07672 , 07796 , 07906 , 07907 , 08031 , 08032 , 09107 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09114 , 09163 , 09164 , 09170 , 09181 , 09182 , 09355 , 09356 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09437 , 09438 , 09459 , 09460 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09483 , 09484 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09497 , 09498 , 11025 , 11026 , 11115 , 11116 , 11425 , 11426 , 12218 , 12225 , 12226 , 12242 , 12245 , 12368 , 12529 , 12530 , 12531 , 12532 , 12606 , 12815 , 12816 , 12821 , 12822 , 12874 , 12892 , 12987 , 13026 , 13345 , 13349 , 13466 , 14005 , 14201 , 14202 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14223 , 14224 , 14231 , 14232 , 14233 , 14234 , 14235 , 14236 , 14304 , 14331 , 14332 , 14521 , 14522 , 14673 , 14681 , 14682 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 15009 , 15010 , 15053 , 15054 , 15069 , 15070 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15107 , 15108 , 15113 , 15114 , 15119 , 15120 , 15203 , 15204 , 15904 , 16214 , 16731 , 16732 , 17227 , 17235 , 17237 , 17238 , 17252 , 17347 , 18104 , 18478 , 18513 , 18614 , 18631 , 19119 , 19120 , 20411 , 20412 , 20601 , 22467 , 22531 , 22532 , 22621 , 22630 , 22657 , 22667 , 22668 , 22831 , 22959 , 22960 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 38923 , 38924 , 52539

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Now, the Indian Railways also allows for checking live trains running status.

Steps to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number on the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result on tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.