Home

Business

IRCTC: Indian Railways Cancels THESE Trains On Holi, March 8; Check Full List Here

IRCTC: Indian Railways Cancels THESE Trains On Holi, March 8; Check Full List Here

Bengaluru- Howrah Train, Bhusaval-Surat Express, Nakaha Jungle- Surat Parcel Special are among some trains that are fully cancelled on Holi, March 8.

IRCTC: Indian Railways Cancels THESE Trains On Holi, March 8; Check Full List Here

IRCTC Update: Many trains scheduled to depart on Tuesday were cancelled by the Indian Railways due to weather, maintenance and operational reasons. Every week, the railway department carries out engineering works for infrastructure upkeep and safety concerns. Meanwhile, Eastern Railway announced that several suburban train services will remain cancelled in Howrah Sealdah Divisions due to Dolyatra.

Bengaluru- Howrah Train, Bhusaval-Surat Express, Nakaha Jungle- Surat Parcel Special are among some trains that are fully cancelled on Holi, March 8.

You may like to read

LIST OF TRAINS CANCELLED TODAY, MARCH 8

List of Fully Cancelled Trains on 08/03/2023

Train No.22864 SMVT Bengaluru – Howrah Train is cancelled on 08.03.2023

Train No. 19006 Bhusaval – Surat Express will remain cancelled o­n 8th March, 2023

Train No. 00920 Nakaha Jungle – Surat Parcel Special will remain cancelled o­n 8th March, 2023

List of Partially Cancelled Trains on 08/03/2023

Train No. 17329 SSS Hubballi – Vijayawada Daily Express departing from SSS Hubballi o­n March 8 & 9, 2023, will be partially cancelled between Guntur & Vijayawada. Accordingly, this train will end its journey at Guntur instead of Vijayawada.

departing from SSS Hubballi o­n March 8 & 9, 2023, will be partially cancelled between Guntur & Vijayawada. Accordingly, this train will end its journey at Guntur instead of Vijayawada. Train No. 17330 Vijayawada – SSS Hubballi Daily Express departing from Vijayawada o­n March 9 & 10, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Vijayawada – Guntur. Accordingly, this train will start its journey from Guntur instead of Vijayawada.

4 steps to confirm if your train is cancelled

You can also confirm if your train has been cancelled or not by following these steps –

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Train ticket refund

The Indian Railways recently announced that train tickets booked through unauthorised agents or scripting can be released without refund. So, passengers should put in the correct mobile number for getting timely alerts on the booked journey.

The Indian Railways said that Second class (2S) reserved ticket holders are advised to check their PNR status (‘Trains’ menu > ‘PNR Enquiry’) before the journey. If 2S reserved ticket holders are receiving PNR status as ‘Route class deleted/booking not allowed as given class for the route is deleted’ on PNR enquiry, they may cancel such tickets to get a full refund.

Train passengers should note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts.

Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.