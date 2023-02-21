Home

Business

Craving Pizza On Train? Here Is How To Order This Italian Dish Travelling With Indian Railways

Craving Pizza On Train? Here Is How To Order This Italian Dish Travelling With Indian Railways

Did you know that passengers can order pizza on train journeys too? With e-catering services, Indian Railways allows for placing order for this Italian delicacy too.

Craving Pizza On Train? Here Is How To Order This Italian Dish Travelling With Indian Railways

Delhi: Train journey is a totally different yet wholesome experience. Befriending co-passengers, enjoying musical journey with your friends or maybe a solo journey, make up for good travel stories. During such times, good food is a cherry on top. So, ever craved for pizza on train? Recently, the Indian Railways had launched their e-catering services wherein passengers could place food order via WhatsApp and get their delivery at the desired station. But, travellers can now also order pizza on Indian Railways.

It is not easy to find pizza or a lot of variety for pizza on the usual e-catering service. So far, the popular Indian food chain, Dominos has partnered with IRCTC e-catering services for select stations.

You may like to read

Steps To Order Pizza On Train

Passengers may order food using IRCTC’s official eCatering app ‘Food on Track.’ This app allows travelers to order their favorite veg and non-veg food at their chosen station.

Download the ‘Food on Track’ app by IRCTC and create your account. Enter the PNR number to proceed with the ordering. Choose the station you want to receive the order at. Select Domino’s, browse the menu, and add your favorite items to the cart. Review the ordered items and the delivery details (including your name, seat number, mobile number, etc.) Confirm after reviewing and make the payment to confirm your order.

One can also directly from the Domino’s mobile app.

When you open the app, you will get an option ‘deliver on train’ at the top right corner. Click on this option, provide your PNR number Choose the station where you want to receive the order Add your favorite pizzas, and make the payment.

Things to remember when ordering pizza on train

Place your order at least 2 hours before the expected arrival time at your chosen station.

Payments have to be made online while placing order.

Pick a station that is serviceable by Domino’s to timely receive your order.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.