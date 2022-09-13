Indian Railways Latest News: Here comes a piece of good news rail passengers. The Indian Railways is planning to launch the upgraded avatar of Vande Bharat trains ‘Vande Bharat 2’ from September 30. Notably, the new Vande Bharat trains will offer improved and better railway facilities to passengers. As per the announcement of the Ministry of Railways, the improved version of the high-speed train will be equipped with improved features and more advancements.Also Read - Indian Railways BIG Update! Avail Free Meal Services On These Trains But Here's A Catch

If it goes according to plan, the new Vande Bharat train is expected to run from September 30. Giving details, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said, “The train has got CRS clearance. That is, now the train is completely ready to run. The possibility is being expressed that the train can be flagged off from Ahmedabad on September 30.” Also Read - Durga Puja Special: IRCTC To Offer Special Bengali Cuisine On These Trains During Pujo Festivities

New facilities:

The new Vande Bharat trains will come with better speed, lesser weight, and WI-FI content will be played on 32-inch LCD TVs on demand. Also Read - IRCTC Update, Sept 11: Over 240 Trains Cancelled Today. Check List Here

The train will also come equipped with Catalytic UltraViolet Air Purification System.

In the new train, the system is a newly designed Roof Mounted Package Unit (RMPU) for air purification. As per the recommendation of the Central Scientific Instruments Organization (CSIO), Chandigarh, this system has been installed at both ends of the RMPU, which allows fresh air and back air containing germs, bacteria, and viruses to be filtered and cleaned.

Technical changes:

The Indian Railways said several technical changes have been made in the new Vande Bharat trains.

Only the rear part of the seat can be moved in the present trains but in the new train the entire seat can be moved as per convenience of the passengers.

75 Vande Bharat trains before 2023

Apart from this, the Indian Railways is also planning to launch 75 Vande Bharat trains on the track before August 15, 2023 (in a year). The Ministry of Railways earlier said the production of the remaining 74 Vande Bharat trains after the construction of the new train will be carried out as soon as possible.

The Indian Railways also said in the first two-three months, two to three Vande Bharat trains will be assembled every month and then the production will be increased to 6 to 7 per month.