New Delhi: The Indian Railways has resumed the operations of 24 special passenger trains from June 5 and June 6 that were suspended due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. The East Central Railway issued a notification on Friday announcing that it will be resuming the services with effect from today. According to the notification issued by the zonal railway, the timings and route of these passenger special trains will remain the same. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Northern Railway Cancels 6 Trains Due to Poor Occupancy | Full List Here
Here’s the FULL LIST of special trains of the East Central Railways that resume services from today:
- Train Number 05591/05592 Darbhanga – Harnagar DEMU Passenger Special to resume from 5 June
- Train Number 05579 Darbhanga – Jhanjharpur DEMU Passenger Special to resume from 5 June
- Train Number 05580 Jhanjharpur – Darbhanga DEMU Passenger Special to resume from 6 June
- Train Number 05230 / 05229 Saharsa – Barhara Kothi DEMU Passenger Special to resume from 5 June
- Train Number 05238 / 05237 Barhara Kothi – Banmankhi DEMU Passenger Special to resume from 5 June
- Train Number 03224 / 03223 Rajgir – Fatuha MEMU Passenger Special to resume from 5 June
- Train Number 03641 / 03642 Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn – Dildarnagar Jn Passenger Special to resume from 5 June
- Train Number 03647 / 03648 Dildarnagar – Tarighat Passenger Special to resume from 5 June
- Train Number 03356 / 03355 Gaya – Kiul MEMU Passenger Special to resume from 5 June
- Train Number 05519 / 05520 Vaishali – Sonpur DEMU Special to resume from 5 June
- Train Number 03368 Sonpur – Katihar MEMU Special to resume from 5 June
- Train Number 03367 Katihar – Sonpur MEMU Special to resume from 6 June
- Train Number 03315 Katihar – Samastipur MEMU Special to resume from 6 June
- Train Number 03316 Samastipur – Katihar MEMU Special to resume from 5 June
- Train Number 05247 / 05248 Sonpur – Chhapra MEMU Special to resume from 5 June