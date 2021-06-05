New Delhi: The Indian Railways has resumed the operations of 24 special passenger trains from June 5 and June 6 that were suspended due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. The East Central Railway issued a notification on Friday announcing that it will be resuming the services with effect from today. According to the notification issued by the zonal railway, the timings and route of these passenger special trains will remain the same. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Northern Railway Cancels 6 Trains Due to Poor Occupancy | Full List Here

Here’s the FULL LIST of special trains of the East Central Railways that resume services from today: