Indian Railways To Change Timings Of 182 Trains From October 1 | Check Out New Time table Here

There is an update in the train timings that you need to note, especially if you are travelling from October 1, 2023.

The Railway Board has asked all the zones to provide feedback on the Railway Driver Assistance System (RDAS) after using it. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

IRCTC News: The Indian Railways has decided to change the timings of over 100 trains from October 1, 2023. According to a Zee News UP Uttarakhand report, the timings of some trains from Northern and North Eastern Railway will be changed. The Indian Railways is set to introduce the new All India Railways timetable as it has been fully prepared. The new timetable for train operations will be released by the Indian Railways on September 30, 2023. The arrival and departure times of 182 trains will be changed by 5 minutes to one hour.

Changes To Come in Effect from October 1:

The operating hours of trains will change from October 1. The new timetable for train operations will be released by the railway on September 30. In addition to the Northern and North Eastern Railway’s Delhi-Lucknow main line, there are 182 trains that run through Bareilly from the Bareilly-Chandausi branch line, Tanakpur-Kasganj, and Kasganj-Haldwani lines.

Here are some of the key details:

182 trains passing through Bareilly will have their arrival and departure times changed by 5 minutes to 1 hour.

There are 182 trains that run through Bareilly from the Bareilly-Chandausi branch line, Tanakpur-Kasganj, and Kasganj-Haldwani lines, in addition to the Northern and North Eastern Railway’s Delhi-Lucknow main line

There are 62 trains of which are working on a daily basis while other trains travel via Bareilly on 1 to 4 days a week.

The timetable has been made for the new train between Lucknow and Anand Vihar.

According to media reports, the proposed timetable includes an increase in the speed of some trains

It also proposes the addition of new stops for some trains.

The railways have also arranged for an e-timetable.

A change in the timetable of the All India Railways is proposed.

Some trains are proposed to be made faster, some are proposed to have new stops.

A specific window of time has been allocated in the revised timetable proposal for the Moradabad

Railway Division to operate a new train from Bhavnagar to Haridwar.

Many trains will run at an increased speed and as a result, there will be a 2 to 1-hour adjustment in the scheduling of long-distance trains travelling through Moradabad.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

