Secunderabad: In a relief for passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) zone has added four additional special trains running between Bidar, Yeshvantpur and Latur. “In order to facilitate the passengers, Indian Railways will run additional special trains between Yeshvantpur – Bidar – Yeshvantpur and Yeshvantpur – Latur – Yeshvantpur with normal fare,” said a railway zone official. Also Read - Travelling From Pune Railway Station? Now, Grab Your Meal From This Newly Launched Food Truck

Train number 06271 from Yeshvantpur to Bidar will run four days a week from Tuesday. It will depart Yeshvantpur at 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday to arrive in Bidar at 9:15 a.m. on the next day. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Teachers, Non-teaching School Staff Allowed to Use Suburban Train Services

The return train, 06272, will depart at 6:05 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday to reach Yeshvantpur at 7:40 a.m. on the next day. Also Read - Railways Bans Carrying Crackers in Trains During Diwali, Imprisonment up to 3 Years For Offenders

Likewise, train number 06583 from Yeshvantpur to Latur, a tri-weekly, will depart Yeshvantpur at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday to arrive at Latur at 1:05 a.m. on the next day.

In return, train number 06584 will depart Latur at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday to arrive in Yeshvantpur at 7:40 a.m. on the next day.

(With agency inputs)