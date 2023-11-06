Home

Savor Delicious Meals On Your Train Trip With IRCTC Authorized Zoop’s Seamless Ordering Service; Here’s How

Passengers can now pre-order meals from a wide range of restaurants and have them delivered directly to their seats, eliminating the hassle of carrying food or relying on limited and often unhygienic options.

IRCTC Update: India’s train travel has undergone a significant transformation, leaving behind the era of packing extra snacks and enduring unappetizing pantry food. Zoop, the e-catering solution for Indian Railways, has revolutionized the train food experience, mirroring the convenience of online food delivery platforms. Passengers can now pre-order meals from a wide range of restaurants and have them delivered directly to their seats, eliminating the hassle of carrying food or relying on limited and often unhygienic options. Zoop has transformed train travel, making it a more convenient and enjoyable experience for passengers, as per the report in Zee Business.

Indian Railways Partners With Zoop

Indian Railways has partnered with Zoop under their IRCTC e-catering project to provide passengers with a convenient and hassle-free food delivery service. Zoop, as one of the leading authorized IRCTC partners, is dedicated to offering a wide variety of fresh and hygienic meal options to train travelers. Their on-seat delivery service is designed to provide a secure and convenient experience for passengers, adhering to strict safety protocols.

A Diverse Selection of Meal Choices

Zoop offers a diverse selection of meal options to cater to the varied tastes and preferences of train passengers. Whether you’re craving a hearty vegetarian meal, a delicious non-vegetarian dish, or a refreshing snack, Zoop has something for everyone. Their menu includes a wide range of regional cuisines, ensuring that passengers can savor the flavors of India while on their journey.

What Does ZOOP Offer?

Zoop offers a range of features to make ordering food on trains convenient and enjoyable:

Round-the-Clock Delivery: Passengers can order food at any time through their website, app, WhatsApp, Instagram, or by phone. Diverse Culinary Choices: Zoop has a network of 2500 FSSAI-approved restaurants offering a wide variety of cuisines, including international dishes, regional Indian specialties, and snacks and desserts. They also cater to specific dietary needs, such as Jain and satvik food. Convenient Payment Methods: Passengers can pay for their orders using cash on delivery, online payment methods, or offline payment methods. They also offer a “Pay At Delivery” feature for added convenience. On-Seat Delivery: Passengers can receive their meals directly at their seats, without having to leave their compartments. Fresh and Hygienic Meals: Zoop sources ingredients from reputable suppliers and maintains strict quality control measures to ensure that all meals are fresh and hygienic. Safety and Security: Zoop adheres to well-defined safety protocols to protect the security of passengers and their belongings. Easy Ordering Process: Ordering food with Zoop is simple and straightforward. Passengers can browse the menu, select their items, and place their order using their preferred platform. Real-Time Order Tracking: Passengers can track the status of their orders in real-time, so they know when to expect their meals.

