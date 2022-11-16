IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Cancels These Trains From December To March | Full List Here

Indian Railways Cancelled Train List: As per the updates from East Central Railway, the Tata-Amritsar Jallianwala Bagh Express and Hatia-Anand Vihar T Jharkhand Swarna Jayanti Express will remain cancelled from December 2, 2022, to March 1, 2023.

The train passengers will get a full refund against their reservations.

IRCTC Latest News Today: With the arrival of the winter, the issue of low visibility due to fog disrupts the train services across the country. Several flights and trains get cancelled or rescheduled due to poor visibility in the winter. This time, the East Central Railway (ECR) has cancelled several trains under its jurisdiction to avoid mishaps during winter due to foggy weather.

As per the updates from East Central Railway, the Tata-Amritsar Jallianwala Bagh Express and Hatia-Anand Vihar T Jharkhand Swarna Jayanti Express will remain cancelled from December 2, 2022, to March 1, 2023.


The train passengers who have booked tickets for these trains between December and March will now have to look for other options. However, these passengers will get a full refund against their reservations.

List of cancelled trains:

  • Train number 13309 Chopan-Prayagraj Express, from 1.12.22 to 28.02.23
  • Train number 13310 Prayagraj-Chopan Express, from 1.12.22 to 28.02.23
  • Train number 12873 Hatia-Anand Vihar Express, from 1.12.22 to 28.02.23
  • Train No. 12874 Anand Vihar-Hatia Express, from 2.12.22 to 1.03.23
  • Train No. 18103 Tata-Amritsar Express, from 5.12.22 to 27.02.23
  • Train No. 18104 Amritsar-Tatanagar Jallianwala Bagh Express, from 7.12.22 to 1.03.23
  • Train No. 13343/13345 Varanasi-Singrauli/Shaktinagar Express, from 1.12.22 to 28.02.23
  • Train No. 13344/13346 Singrauli/Shaktinagar-Varanasi Express, from 1.12.22 to 28.02.23

List of trains that will be partially cancelled:

  • Train No. 12177 Howrah-Mathura Express, from 2.12.22 to 24.02.23, between Agra Cantt and Mathura
  • Train No. 12178 Mathura-Howrah Express, from 5.12.22 to 27.02.23, between Mathura and Agra Cantt
  • Train No. 12319 Kolkata-Agra Cantt Express, from 7.12.22 to 22.02.23, between Mathura and Agra Cantt
  • Train No. 12320 Agra Cantt-Kolkata SF Express, from 8.12.22 to 23.02.23, between Agra Cantt and Mathura Middle

