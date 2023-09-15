Home

IRCTC Latest Update Today: Indian Railways Cancels Six Trains Till Sept 28 | Check Full List Here

New Delhi: Train passengers who are planning their travel this month, take note. The Northern Railways has cancelled, diverted, and short-terminated several trains due to doubling work at the Barnala and Hadiya railway stations in Punjab. As per the latest updates from the Railways, as many as six trains have been cancelled from September 18 to 28, while two trains have been cancelled from September 19 to 29.

Moreover, some trains will skip their designated stoppage at Barnala and will stop at the Sekha and Tapa railway stations, Northern Railway said.

In a statement, the Railways said it will take suitable traffic blocks upto 28.09.23 for infrastructure upgrade with the Pre-Non-interlocking and Non-Interlocking work at Barnala and Hadiaya stations on Rajpura- Bathinda section due to which some of the trains will be temporarily affected.

Full List of Cancelled Trains

“In order to upgrade the existing infrastructure and enhance the safety standards, Northern Railway will undertake the Pre-Non-interlocking and Non- Interlocking work in connection with commissioning of doubling at Barnala and Hadiaya stations on Rajpura-Bathinda section. To execute this work, Railways will take suitable traffic blocks up to 28.09.23,” Northern Railway said in a statement.

The Railways said that only two trains will be short-terminated and as many as five trains will take diversions from their original routes, and will run via the Rohtak-Jind-Narvana-Jakhal route.

The Railways added that nearly eight trains will skip their stoppages at Barnala station and stop at Sekha. The railways said nine trains that will skip their stoppages at Barnala will stop at Tapa station as their alternative station.

