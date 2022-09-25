IRCTC Western Delight New Year Bonanza Train Tour Package: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with a tour package. The Western Delight New Year Bonanza Train Tour Package will cover three prominent Jyotirling temples – Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain), Omkareshwar & Trimbakeshwar (Nasik) along with the visit to Sai Baba Temple (Shirdi), Goa, and the tallest statue of world “Statue of Unity” in the State of Gujrat. The package includes 9 night- 10 days long tour.Also Read - SBI WhatsApp Banking Services: Here’s How to Check Account Balance, Other Details

The passengers will travel by Bharat Gaurav special Tourists train in 3AC class, which will begin its journey on December 23, 2022. The package will cost Rs 66415 (Comfort) for a single share. The seating arrangement will be finalized seven days prior to departure and allocation of the lower berth is not guaranteed. Also Read - How to Use WhatsApp in Hindi And Other Regional Languages: A Step By Step Guide Here

IRCTC on its Twitter page shared the information and tweeted, "Get ready for the New Year Bonanza with IRCTC'S tour package starting from ₹57750/-. For details & booking, visit https://bit.ly/3BursOj @AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail."

Passengers will have to travel in a 3AC class, and it includes accommodations, vegetable meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, tour escort, security on the train, travel insurance, and others. According to the official IRCTC website, here are some of the important details that the traveler can check out:

Western Delight New Year Bonanza Train Tour Package: Here are the important Details

TOUR PRICE: Per person

Category Single Share Double/ Triple Share Child (5-11 year) Comfort 66415 57750 51975 Superior 79695 69300 62370

Destinations and Visits Covered

Ujjain: Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple.

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple. Omkareshwar: Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga temple.

Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga temple. Nasik: Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple.

Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple. Shirdi: Sai Baba Temple.

Sai Baba Temple. Goa: North Goa ( Calangute beach, Bagha beach, Fort Agauda) & South Goa (Old Goa churches, Mangeshi temple, Miramar beach, Colava beach).

Calangute beach, Bagha beach, Fort Agauda) & (Old Goa churches, Mangeshi temple, Miramar beach, Colava beach). Kevadia: Statue of Unity

How to Book a Ticket?

If you are interested, then you can book a ticket by visiting the official website of IRCTC at www.irctctourism.com. To know more about the tour package, one can check the link given HERE: https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NZBG08.

Recently, the IRCTC has also announced the launch of the ‘Navratri Special Tourist Train’ for Mata Vaishno Devi Katra with the newly launched Bharat Gaurav Rake on September 30, 2022.