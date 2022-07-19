Indian Railways Latest News Today: Ordering breakfast, lunch and dinner on board premium trains will cost Rs 50 more for passengers who had not pre-booked it while booking the train tickets. The new catering charges will be applicable on all the premium trains including Shatabdi Express, Rajdhani Express, Vande Bharat Express, Tejas Express, Shatabdi Express and Duronto Express. Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Cancels Over 100 Trains Today. Full List Here

Issuing notification to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Indian Railway Board categorically mentioned that an additional charge of ₹50 will be taken from the passengers who opt for the meal on the train and had not pre-booked it. On the other hand, it has asked the IRCTC to not levy a service charge or convenience fee on tea and coffee ordered by passengers who don’t opt for catering services at the time of booking tickets.

For Rajdhani, Duronto, and Shatabdi Express (1A or EC Class)

Travellers will have to pay ₹190 for breakfast and evening snacks instead of ₹140 if not opted for a meal at the time of ticket booking.

For lunch and dinner, travellers will have to spend ₹290 instead of ₹240.

Rajdhani, Duronto, and Shatabdi Express (2AC/3A/CC)

Passengers travelling in 2AC/3A/CC will have to pay ₹155 instead of ₹105 for morning breakfast.

₹140 instead of ₹90 for evening snacks

₹235 instead of ₹185 for lunch and dinner.

Vande Bharat: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner Rates

Those travelling in the Vande Bharat Express will have to pay ₹205 instead of ₹155 for breakfast

For evening snack, ₹155 instead of ₹105

₹294 instead of ₹244 for lunch and dinner

The Railway Board has specified the charges for tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner for premium trains. Passengers must note that the prices include Goods and Service Tax, meaning there will be no additional charges.