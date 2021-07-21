New Delhi: Are you looking to earn an extra buck? If yes, here’s good news for you. You could earn up to Rs 80,000 fixed income by becoming an authorized Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) booking agent.Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: Northern Railway Announces Resumption of 39 Mail/Express Special Trains

For the unversed, IRCTC handles online ticket booking, catering services amongst other things for Indian Railways. Data shows that 55% of the total reserved tickets in the Indian Railways are booked via online medium. Hence, someone looking to make some extra money can consider becoming an authorised ticket booking agent with IRCTC and earn up to Rs 80,000.

Ticket agents can book all kinds of tickets ranging from Tatkal, Waiting List to RAC. They are given a good commission on each booking and transaction.

Check’s how much you can earn as an IRCTC agent:

As an IRCTC agent, you get Rs 20 per PNR in case of a non-AC class.

In the case of AC class, an IRCTC agency can earn Rs 40 per PNR.

Further, an IRCTC agent also gets 1% of the transaction amount for value above Rs 2,000, and 0.75% of the transaction amount for value up to Rs 2,000 towards payment gateway charges.

An IRCTC agent can book as many tickets in a month. Must note that an agent gets a commission on every booking and transaction.

As an agent, you could up to Rs 80,000 per month. On dull days, one could target an income of Rs 40-50,000 per month.

Facilities that can be availed by an authorised IRCTC agent:

Unlimited ticket booking

Option to book all types of tickets in bulk

Option to book the tatkal ticket within 15 minutes after the general public booking time is open

Easy cancellation process and policy

All types of bookings are allowed: Rail, Air, Bus, Hotel, Holidays, Forex, prepaid recharge, others

The agent will also be provided with an online account through which they can book domestic and international flight tickets

An authorised agent can also avail professional and friendly support services from IRCTC authorised web service provider along with IRCTC agent license.

Plans for an authorised booking agent:

For one-year agency, an agent will be charged Rs 3,999.

For two-year agency, an agent will be charged Rs 6,999.

A fee of Rs 10 per ticket will be charged if an agent will book a maximum of 100 tickets.

A fee of Rs 8 per ticket will be charged for booking a maximum of 101 to 300 tickets.

Rs 5 per ticket will be charged for booking over 300 tickets in a month.

Check out steps needed to become an authorised IRCTC agent?

Step 1: First, fill out the registration form online.

Step 2: A candidate will be required to send back the scanned copies of their documents along with signed application form and declaration form.

Step 3: Once the verification of documents is done, IRCTC will direct you to deposit Rs 1,180 for creation of an IRCTC ID.

Step 4: A Digital Certificate will be created for you after OTP and Video verification.

Step 5: After you receive Digital Certificate, you will be asked to deposit IRCTC fee.

Step 6: Once the fee is deposited, IRCTC will mail you your credentials.

Step 7: Congratulations! You are now an authorised agent and can book tickets online for your clients.

Documents required: PAN card, Aadhaar card, mobile number, valid email ID, photo, office address proof, residential address proof, declaration form, and registration form.