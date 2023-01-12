Home

Tejas Express, Rajdhani Express: List of Trains Running Late in Bihar Due to Dense Fog, Bad Weather

IRCTC Latest News: Sampoorna Kranti Express, was also delayed by 14.5 hours. Magadh Express was nine and a half hours behind its schedule too due to dense fog.

Several trains are running late in Bihar due to dense fog and cold wave. Check full list here.

IRCTC Latest News Today: Cold wave and dense fog have affected the train services in many states including Bihar. Because of the bad weather condition, several trains are running late in the state. Due to low visibility, the landing and take-off of flights at the airport in Bihar have also been affected. On Tuesday, a SpiceJet flight was unable to make the landing even after flying 12 rounds above the Bihar capital, Patna.

Because of the dense fog and cold wave, Tejas Rajdhani Express is running late. The train which was supposed to arrive in Patna at night, reached the station in morning on Tuesday. The train was scheduled to depart for New Delhi from Patna on Tuesday evening but left on Wednesday morning.

In the similar manner, Sampoorna Kranti Express, was also delayed by 14.5 hours. Magadh Express was nine and a half hours behind its schedule too due to dense fog.

A total of 19 trains were delayed on Tuesday in Bihar. Notably, these trains are being operated at a modest speed for the safety of people and property, due to the reduced visibility caused by the fog.

The weather department issued a warning of severe cold, cold waves, and dense fog in Bihar on January 11. The MET department said that the state’s temperature won’t fluctuate significantly during the next 24 hours.

Bihar’s Banka district remained the coldest district at 3.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which was the lowest temperature ever. The minimum temperature was recorded at 5.6 degrees in East Champaran, 5.8 degrees in Nawada, 6.9 degrees in Forbesganj, 6.7 degrees in Gaya, 6.9 degrees in Sheikhpura, 7.9 degrees in Kishanganj and 8.2 degrees in Patna.

Other 19 districts that are facing severe cold wave include Kishanganj, Sabour, Khagaria, Saharsa, Supaul, Sheikhpura, Samastipur, East Champaran, Rohtas, Siwan, Saran, Banka, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Purnia, and Darbhanga districts.