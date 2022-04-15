IRCTC Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the passengers of Madhya Pradesh. The state will soon get the service of Vande Bharat Trains. This was announced by P Krishna Das, Chairman of the Railway Board, who made a four-day visit to Jabalpur station and assessed the passenger facilities.Also Read - Journalist, 7 Others Stripped At Madhya Pradesh Police Station; Probe Ordered

He said that around 70 Vande Bharat trains are now being built across the country and this initiative will also aid Madhya Pradesh's West Central Railway Zone. He further added that all concessions that were closed during the Covid period will reopen within the next three months.

While inspecting the Jabalpur railway station, he assessed food, cleanliness, porter problems, and station cleanliness. During the inspection, he said the entire work for the renovation of Jabalpur station had been completed for the sum released and that a budget of more than Rs 100 crores had been granted for the development work of Madan Mahal station to be completed in six months.

Even as the Railway Board announced the operation of Vande Bharat trains in the state, there has been no announcement on routes as yet. However, many say that Vande Bharat may run on these routes.

Sources close to the development told News 18 that more than a dozen cities of Madhya Pradesh will benefit from the Vande Bharat train on this route, which includes Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Itarsi and Gwalior.