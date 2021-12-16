IRCTC Latest News Today: Here is a piece of good news for people who are planning to visit Kashmir. The tourism wing of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has recently announced a dream tour package for those who want to explore the beauty of most desired destinations in Jammu and Kashmir.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Plans to Operate Winter Special Trains Due to Christmas, New Year | Full List Here

The tour package will offer five nights and six days trip to Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Pahalgam from Raipur at a starting price of Rs 30,285 per person.

Check the IRCTC Srinagar Tour package below:

Itinerary: Raipur-Delhi-Srinagar-Pahalgam-Sonmarg-Gulmarg-Raipur

Day 1: Raipur-Delhi-Srinagar

The tour will begin from Raipur airport, where passengers will board a flight for Delhi, and later in Delhi, they will board a connecting flight Srinagar. After landing at Srinagar, tourists will be taken to hotels where they will have their dinner and rest.

Day 2 Srinagar – Pahalgam

On the second day, tourists will leave for Pahalgam, where they will visit saffron fields and Avantipura ruins. Enjoy the nature charm of the valley. Tourists can do further sightseeing. However, it will be done at own cost.

Day 3: Pahalgam – Sonmarg

On day third, tourists will leave for Sonmarg, where they can visit the plains of Sindh and the forests of Mahasir. People can also experience pony ride activities at their own cost.

Day 4: Pahalgam – Gulmarg

Tourists on day four will leave for Gulmarg. In Gulmarg, people will experience the beauty of the valley as well as snowfall. People will be taken to the flower field in Gulmarg.

Day 5: Gulmarg – Srinagar

On Day 5, tourists will leave for Srinagar, where they will visit places like Shankaracharya Temple, Mughal Gardens, Cheshmashhi, Parimahal, Botanical Gardens, and Shalimar Gardens, Hazratbal Shrine on the banks of Dal Lake.

Day 6: Srinagar – Raipur

On this day, people will board a flight from Srinagar and will return to Raipur.