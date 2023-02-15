Home

IRCTC Ticket Latest News: Indian Railways To Operate Special Trains For UP, Bihar, Other States For Holi 2023 | Full Schedule Here

IRCTC Latest News Today: Notably, these Holi Special trains will be operated in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and others.

As the festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 8, the Indian Railways anticipates an increase in travel demand around this time.

Holi 2023 Special Trains: Indian Railways said it getting ready to run Holi 2023 Special Trains to address the rush during the upcoming holiday season including Holi 2023. The Railways said the special trains would operate on several routes in order to manage the surge of travellers during the Holi season. As the festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 8, the Indian Railways anticipates an increase in travel demand around this time.

Holi Special Trains on IRCTC: Check Full Schedule

Patna-Anand Vihar Superfast Holi Special: Train number 03255 Patna-Anand Vihar Superfast Holi Special will depart Patna every Thursday and Sunday at 10:00 pm, arriving in Anand Vihar at 3:00 pm the following day. The train will run from March 9 to 23.

Train number 03256 will depart Anand Vihar and travel to Patna, arriving at 5:20 p.m. the following day. The train will run from March 10 through March 24, 2023 on Fridays and Mondays.

Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur Holi Special: Train No. 05271 Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur Holi Special will depart from Muzaffarpur and go via several stops before arriving at Yesvantpur on Sunday at 4:30 PM. The train will run from March 10 to March 24.

Barauni-Pune Weekly Holi Special: The train will run from March 9 to 16, 2023, and will depart Barauni at 12.10 PM and arrive in Pune around 10.30 PM the next day after stopping at a number of stops.

Train number 05280 from Pune to Barauni will depart at 5:00 AM and arrive at Barauni at 1:00 PM. The train will run on March 11 and March 18, 2023.

Yesvantpur-Muzaffarpur Weekly Holi Special: The train will run every Monday from March 13 to March 27 2023 at 7:30 am. The Yesvantpur-Muzaffarpur Weekly Holi Special will depart and arrive at different stops until arriving in Muzaffarpur at noon on Wednesday.

Indian Railway Holi Special Trains Lists:

You can book the from Holi Special trains lists on the Indian Railway via the official websites given below.

https://www.indianrail.gov.in/

https://www.irctc.co.in/nget/

