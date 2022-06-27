IRCTC Latest News Today: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) under Indian Railways said it will soon start Swadesh Darshan Special Tourist Train from Madhya Pradesh. As per the details from the Railways, the Swadesh Darshan Special Tourist Train will operate from Rewa station via Jabalpur and Rani Kamlapati on October 8 for the Uttar Darshan Yatra with Vaishnodevi.Also Read - Bizarre! Groom Ditches His Friends & Leaves With Baraat Early On Wedding Day, They Sue Him For Rs 50 Lakh!

The Railways said that the total tour package is for 7 nights and 8 days and the itinerary includes visits to Haridwar, Rishikesh, Amritsar, and Vaishnodevi.

Ticket fare and tour packege:

The passengers travelling in Budget Class, Sleeper Class will pay Rs 12,950, for Standard Class – Sleeper Class, they will pay Rs 14,650, and for Comfort Class – AC Third Class, they will have to pay Rs 24,050 per person.

The Railways said the total tour package, along with the accident insurance of Rs 4 lakh, includes tea, breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Those who will travel in Budget class will be accommodated in Hall/Dharamsala, and the standard class passengers will be accommodated in non-AC budget hotels, and comfort class passengers in AC economy hotels.

Local excursion details

For local excursions, the railways will provide non-AC buses for budget and standard class passengers and AC buses for comfort class passengers. The tour package booking can be done through IRCTC website or by visiting an authorised agent.