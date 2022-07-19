IRCTC Latest News Today: The Indian Railways on Tuesday announced that the Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express, which was suspended during the coronavirus lockdown, will resume its services from July 25 with a Vistadome coach. With this coach, the passengers will be able to enjoy a panoramic view of nature during their journey.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Update: Mega Block to Affect Local Train Services on Central and Harbour Lines; Check Routes to Avoid

Giving details, the Central Railways said the train will run with the Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake, including a Vistadome coach. Ticket booking for the train will open from July 20. Also Read - Vistadome Coach: Enjoy Scenic Scapes and Sky Gaze With These New Train Coaches | Features, Fares, Booking, Details Inside

The passengers must note that the Pragati Express is the third train on the Mumbai-Pune route after Deccan Queen and Deccan Express that will run with a Vistadome coach and the fourth on the CR network, as Mumbai-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Express also runs with a Vistadome coach. Also Read - Attention Railway Commuters! Central Railway’s Mumbai Passenger Reservation System to Remain Shut on May 8-9

Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express: Check the full schedule

As per the updates from the Central Railways, the Pragati Express will depart from Pune at 7.50 AM and will arrive in Mumbai at 11.25 AM on the same day, while for the return journey it will leave CSMT at 4.25 PM and reach Pune at 7.50 PM.

The 14-coach train will run with an LHB rake. LHB coaches are considered safer and more comfortable compared to traditional coaches.

In Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express, the vistadome coaches come with 180-degree rotatable plush seats, large glass windows, glass roofs with anti-glare screens, and a Wi-Fi-based system to offer passengers more information.

The Central Railways said the train will be operated via the Panvel-Karjat route instead of the regular Kalyan-Karjat route and en route it will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Karjat, Lonavala, and Shivaji Nagar stations.