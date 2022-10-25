IRCTC Latest News Today: To give a different kind of dining experience to rail passengers with a modified coach mounted on tracks, the Indian Railways on Tuesday said the Central Railway will soon set up ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ at four more stations in Maharashtra apart from two such existing facilities.Also Read - Fire Breaks Out In Goregaon East, Mumbai

Earlier, the Central Railways had opened one such restaurant at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai last year and another one at Nagpur station earlier this year under the Non Fare Revenue Scheme.

Now, the Central Railway (CR) is planning to come up with similar restaurants at Akurdi, Chinchwad, Baramati (all in Pune district) and Miraj (Sangli) stations under the scheme.

“The ‘Restaurant on Wheel’ is a modified coach mounted on rails, a fine-dining place offering a unique experience to diners and accommodates more than 40 patrons inside the coach with tables,” the Central Railways said.

The interiors of the coach have been decorated in such a way that people can enjoy the experience of dining in a rail-themed setting.

“The ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ theme is a superb example of passenger-friendly initiatives combined with novel ideas of revenue generation,” it said.

The Railways said that around 1.25 lakh visitors have enjoyed eating at the CSMT restaurant and 1.50 lakh people visited the outlet in Nagpur since the opening of the two facilities.

The CR said it has identified seven more locations – Lokmanya Tilak Teminus, Dadar (in Mumbai), Kalyan (Thane), Lonavala (Pune), Igatpuri (Nashik), Neral and Matheran (in Raigad district) – to set up similar projects under its jurisdiction.