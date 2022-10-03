IRCTC Sri Ramayana Yatra Tour Package: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has now come up with a new tour package for pilgrims who are engrossed in the devotion of Lord Ram. IRCTC Ltd. offers a ‘Sri Ramayana Yatra‘ theme-based pilgrimage tour by Bharat Gaurav Tourist train on the Ramayana circuit covering the prominent sacred places associated with the life of Lord Rama. The tour will begin from November 11, 2022.Also Read - Want to Download E-Pan Card? Check Step By Step Guide Here

This package will also take pilgrims to a host of other pilgrimage sites, such as the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, Saryu Ghat, Bharat-Hanuman Temple and Bharat kund, Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple, Vishwanath temple & Ganga Aarti, and others. Also Read - Navrati 2022: IRCTC Launches Matarani Rajdhani Tour Package; Check Dates, Price, How to Book Ticket

To facilitate the pilgrims during their travelling, various deboarding and boarding points have been set by IRCTC. The De-boarding points are Virangana Lakshmibai, Agra Cantt, Mathura Jn, Delhi Safdarjung. The Boarding points are Delhi Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur Central, Lucknow Jn. The package includes 17 nights and 18 days tour package. Also Read - How to Check Your Bank Balance Using Aadhaar Card: A Step-By-Step Guide Here

IRCTC Ramayana Yatra: Check Important Details Here

Package Details Package Name SHRI RAMAYANA YATRA BY BHARAT GAURAV TOURIST TRAIN Duration 17 Nights/18 Days Tour Date 18.11.2022 Tour Itinerary Delhi – Ayodhya – Janakpur – Sitamarhi – Buxar – Varanasi – Prayagraj -Chitrakoot – Nasik – Hampi – Rameshwaram – Bhadrachalam – Delhi. Boarding Points Delhi Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur Central, Lucknow Jn. Deboarding Points Virangana Lakshmibai, Agra Cantt, Mathura Jn,Delhi Safdarjung Class 3AC

“Immerse in devotion as you visit the holy places associated with Lord Rama. Book this IRCTC’S #BharatGaurav train tour package on https://bit.ly/3r9R12t @AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail,” IRCTC in Tweet said.

Immerse in devotion as you visit the holy places associated with Lord Rama. Book this IRCTC’S #BharatGaurav train tour package on https://t.co/r7NBqobARX @AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) September 28, 2022

IRCTC Sri Ramayana Yatra: Cost Per Person for the proposed tour as below.

As per the details mentioned on the official website of IRCTC Tourism, the package will cost Rs 68980 for a single share (comfort). Passengers will have to travel in a 3AC class, and it includes meals, tour escort, security on the train, travel insurance, and others.

Category Single Share Double/ Triple Share Child (5-11 year) Comfort 68980 59980 53985 Superior 82780 71980 64785

IRCTC Sri Ramayana Yatra Ticket: How to Book?

If you are interested to travel, then you can book the ticket by visiting the official website of IRCTC at irctctourism.com. To know more about the package, click on the link given HERE

IRCTC Sri Ramayana Yatra: CHECK DESTINATIONS AND VISITS COVERED