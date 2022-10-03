IRCTC Sri Ramayana Yatra Tour Package: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has now come up with a new tour package for pilgrims who are engrossed in the devotion of Lord Ram. IRCTC Ltd. offers a ‘Sri Ramayana Yatra‘ theme-based pilgrimage tour by Bharat Gaurav Tourist train on the Ramayana circuit covering the prominent sacred places associated with the life of Lord Rama. The tour will begin from November 11, 2022.Also Read - Want to Download E-Pan Card? Check Step By Step Guide Here
This package will also take pilgrims to a host of other pilgrimage sites, such as the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, Saryu Ghat, Bharat-Hanuman Temple and Bharat kund, Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple, Vishwanath temple & Ganga Aarti, and others.
To facilitate the pilgrims during their travelling, various deboarding and boarding points have been set by IRCTC. The De-boarding points are Virangana Lakshmibai, Agra Cantt, Mathura Jn, Delhi Safdarjung. The Boarding points are Delhi Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur Central, Lucknow Jn. The package includes 17 nights and 18 days tour package.
IRCTC Ramayana Yatra: Check Important Details Here
|Package Details
| Package Name
|SHRI RAMAYANA YATRA BY BHARAT GAURAV TOURIST TRAIN
|Duration
|17 Nights/18 Days
|Tour Date
|18.11.2022
|Tour Itinerary
|Delhi – Ayodhya – Janakpur – Sitamarhi – Buxar – Varanasi – Prayagraj -Chitrakoot – Nasik – Hampi – Rameshwaram – Bhadrachalam – Delhi.
|Boarding Points
|Delhi Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur Central, Lucknow Jn.
|Deboarding Points
|Virangana Lakshmibai, Agra Cantt, Mathura Jn,Delhi Safdarjung
|Class
|3AC
“Immerse in devotion as you visit the holy places associated with Lord Rama. Book this IRCTC’S #BharatGaurav train tour package on https://bit.ly/3r9R12t @AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail,” IRCTC in Tweet said.
IRCTC Sri Ramayana Yatra: Cost Per Person for the proposed tour as below.
As per the details mentioned on the official website of IRCTC Tourism, the package will cost Rs 68980 for a single share (comfort). Passengers will have to travel in a 3AC class, and it includes meals, tour escort, security on the train, travel insurance, and others.
|Category
|Single Share
|Double/ Triple Share
|Child (5-11 year)
|Comfort
|68980
|59980
|53985
|Superior
|82780
|71980
|64785
IRCTC Sri Ramayana Yatra Ticket: How to Book?
If you are interested to travel, then you can book the ticket by visiting the official website of IRCTC at irctctourism.com. To know more about the package, click on the link given HERE
IRCTC Sri Ramayana Yatra: CHECK DESTINATIONS AND VISITS COVERED
- Ayodhya: Ram janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman garhi, SaryuGhat.
- Nandigram: Bharat-Hanuman Temple and Bharat kund
- Janakpur: Ram-Janki Mandir.
- Sitamarhi: Janaki Mandir at Sitamarhi and Punaura Dham.
- Buxar :Ram rekha Ghat, Rameshwar Nath Temple.
- Varanasi: Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple, Vishwanath temple & Ganga Aarti.
- Sita Samahit sthal, Sitamarhi: Sita Mata temple.
- Prayagraj: Bharadwaj Ashram, Ganga-Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman temple.
- Shringaverpur: Shringe Rishi Samadhi & Shanta Devi Temple, Ram Chaura.
- Chitrakoot: Gupta Godawari, Ramghat, Sati Anusuiya temple.
- Nasik:Trayambkeshwar temple, Panchvati, Sitagufa, Kalaram temple.
- Hampi:Anjanadri Hill, Virupaksha temple & Vitthal Temple.
- Rameshwaram: Ramnathswami temple and Dhanushkodi.
- Bhadrachalam: Sri Sitaram Swami Temple, Anjani Swami Temple