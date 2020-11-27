IRCTC Latest News: The Indian Railways will run 54 non-suburban passenger trains from December 2. This information was given through a tweet by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday. Notably, these trains will run in West Bengal. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar: Railways Cancels Over Dozen Trains to Southern States, Passengers to be Refunded

He said that with adequate safety measures in place, this will greatly enhance ease of movement, connectivity and convenience of people of the state. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Reminds PM Modi of Unpaid GST Dues at COVID Meet with CMs

“Effective 2nd December, Railways to run 54 non-suburban passenger services (27 pairs) from West Bengal. With adequate safety measures in place, this will greatly enhance ease of movement, connectivity and convenience of people of the state,” Goyal said in a tweet. Also Read - COVID-19: PM Modi Holds Virtual Meeting With States, Home Minister Amit Shah Also Present

Earlier this month, he had announced resumption of suburban train services in West Bengal. The local train services had remained suspended since the month of March when a nationwide lockdown was imposed in the country.

As per updates, once the national transporter resume services, commuters would not be allowed to stand inside the local trains anymore. And these train services will not stop at every station and will only halt at important and big railway stations.

For everyone’s betterment, hawkers will not be allowed inside the trains and the Railways will not allow unnecessary gatherings of passengers

It was also reported that one or two Railway Police personnel will be present in every train compartment to make sure that social distancing is maintained by passengers.