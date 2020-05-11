New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said that the booking for the train tickets will begin at 6 PM on Monday as there is a delay of over 2 hours for the booking. Earlier, the booking for reservation on these trains was supposed to start at 4 PM on May 11. Also Read - Notebook Celebration Will Not Work: Virat Kohli to Kesrick Williams

The development comes after the IRCTC on Sunday said that the Indian Railways will gradually resume passenger train services from May 12 and will ask passengers to arrive at the station at least an hour before departure. Also Read - Coronavirus: PM Modi Interacts Chief Ministers, Asks Them to Move Forward With Balanced Strategy

The IRCTC said that all air-conditioned services will begin on 15 Rajdhani routes and the fare would be equivalent to that of the super-fast train.

Issuing a notification, the IRCTC said that the special trains will run from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Unlike Shramik Special Trains, these trains will run on full capacity, however, no concession in fare is likely to be allowed.

The IRCTC said that it will be mandatory for travellers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the trains.

However, there will be no provision of ‘tatkal’ and ‘premium tatkal’ accommodation, and moreover, there will be very few stoppages during the journey.

Because of the coronavirus lockdown, ticket booking services at stations will remain closed and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) will be issued. Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter stations.