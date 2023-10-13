Home

IRCTC Latest News: Central Railways to Operate 30 Trains For Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath Puja From Pune, Mumbai

IRCTC Latest News Today: To address the passengers' rush during Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Indian Railways said it will run 30 special trains.

The Indian Railways will run special trains to clear the extra rush during the festive season.

IRCTC Latest News: To give train passengers an amazing journey during Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Indian Railways said it will introduce several trains from Pune, Mumbai to Nagpur. In total, the Railways will run 30 special trains to clear the extra rush during the festive season.

During this festive time, people from around the country will be visiting their hometown to celebrate it with family and usually book their tickets in advance. Because of the rush, it is not easy to get confirmed tickets and there is already a waiting list for the seats. Hence, to address the issue during Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Indian Railways will be introducing these special trains.

Check List of Special Trains For Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath Puja

1) CSMT – Nagpur Biweekly Superfast Special (20 Trips)

Train no. 02139 Superfast special will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 00.20 hrs on Monday and Thursday from 19.10.2023 to 20.11.2023 and will arrive Nagpur at 15.30 hrs same day.

Train no. 02140 Superfast special will leave Nagpur at 13.30 on Tuesday and Saturday from 21.10.2023 to 21.11.2023 and will arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 04.10 hrs next day.

The train will have halts at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad,Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera ,Dhamangaon, and Wardha

2) Nagpur – Pune weekly Superfast Special (10 Trips)

Train no. 02144 Superfast special will depart from Nagpur at 19.40 hrs on every Thursday from 19.10.2023 to 16.11.2023 and will arrive Pune at 11.25 hrs next day.

Train no. 02143 Superfast special will leave Pune at 16.10 on every Friday from 20.10.2023 to 17.11.2023 and will arrive Nagpur at 06.30 hrs next day.

The train will have halts at Wardha , Dhamangaon, Badnera , Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval,Manmad,Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmednagar, Daund Chord Line and Urli.

Special Trains From Dehi to Patna, Gaya

Train No. 03255/03256 Superfast Express will run twice a week- on Thursdays and Sundays from Patna from November 23 to December 10 at 10:20 p.m. and will reach Anand Vihar Station, Delhi, at 03:00 p.m.

Trains No. 03256 Superfast Express will leave from Anand Vihar for Patna at 11:30 p.m on Fridays and Mondays from November 24 to December 11.

Train No 02391 superfast from Patna will operate every Saturday from November 25 to December 9 at 10:20 p.m. and will reach the destination at 03:00 p.m. every Sunday.

Train No 02392 Superfast will depart from Anand Vihar at 11:30 p.m. every Sunday from November 26 to December 10 and will reach Patna at 05:20 p.m. the next day.

