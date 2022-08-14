IRCTC Latest Update: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), an Indian public sector, is a platform that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways. Using IRCTC’s website or application software, passengers can easily book their railway tickets. Here are the simple steps to book your train ticket using your smartphone. If you are a registered user, you need to login into the portal and follow the steps given below. If you are a new user, then register yourself on the portal.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: How to Change Your Surname After Marriage on Aadhaar Card| Check Online, Offline Procedure Here

Check Steps to Book Train Tickets Via IRCTC Application/ Website using your smartphone

Visit the official website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) at irctc.co.in/mobile. Download the IRCTC app from the play store on your mobile phone. For new users, you will have to register on the portal. Log in with your existing IRCTC user id and password or newly created credentials. On the homepage, click on the option ‘Plan My Bookings’ under the section ‘Train Ticketing’ option. Now, select your journey date, train, and departure station. Then, click on the ‘Search Trains’ option. A list of trains will appear on your screen. After deciding on the trains, click on the option ‘Passenger Details’ to add passengers. Click on the ‘Review Journey Details’ option to check and confirm all the booking details that you have entered. Now, tap on the option ‘Proceed to Pay’ to make payments.

IRCTC Ticket Booking Payment Mode: You can pay for the tickets either using your mobile wallet, debit card, credit card, Paytm, UPI, or net banking. Once your booking is completed, you will receive a message on your registered mobile. The message will contain ticket details such as PNR, train number, class, date of journey, and others. Once you have booked your ticket online, check your PNR status and know the chances of your ticket confirmation.