IRCTC Latest News Today: In an effort to give faster services, the Indian Railways has decided to increase the speed of the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express and to reduce the overall journey time along the route and enhance passenger’s experience. Also Read - IRCTC Latest Updates: Railways Offers 9 Months Time to Claim Refunds of Tickets Cancelled From March to June Last Year

Issuing a statement, the Central Railways said that the speed of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Superfast special has been decided to be increased, including the provision of an additional halt at Gwalior along the route. Also Read - New Bhaupur-New Khurja Section of EDFC Inaugurated. Know More About the Freight Corridor

Confirming the news, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that the faster speed with revised timings of the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express will enable passengers to reach their destination faster than before. Also Read - Western Railways Diverts Several Trains in Punjab Today | Check Full List

The Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express with the train number 01221 / 01222 will operate four days a week, with an additional halt at Gwalior.

As per the schedule from the Railways Ministry, the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will now reach Mumbai 35 minutes earlier.

The Rajdhani Superfast will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4.55 PM and reach the CSMT at 11.15 AM. The Rajdhani earlier used to take 35 minutes more to cover the same distance, and it reached its destination at 11.50 AM.

On the return journey, the train will depart from CSMT in Mumbai at 4 PM and arrive Nizamuddin station in Delhi at 9.55 AM, which is 55 minutes faster than earlier.

The revised halts along the journey are at -Kalyan, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhopal, Jhansi, Gwalior, and Agra Cantt