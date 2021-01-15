IRCTC Latest News Today: Starting from this month itself, you are going to get your favourite food in the train while travelling, thanks to the initiative taken by the Indian Railways. As per latest updates, the Railways has allowed the e-catering services to resume in the trains. They will now be permitted to resume services depending upon the feasibility, availability of staff and local restrictions. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: No Extra Fare Charged From Passengers Despite COVID-19, Says Railways

Interestingly, the food delivery on trains will be served at select stations across the nation, subject to the service providers following the operation instructions issued by the local governing authorities. The Railways had made the announcement, after Manish Chandra, CEO and Founder, RailRestro, had written to the Ministry of Railways and IRCTC officials to allow the e-catering services in the trains. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Mumbai- Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express to Run on All 7 Days From Jan 19

To begin the service, RailRestro, an IRCTC-authorized e-catering wing, has received confirmation from the Ministry of Railways and is set to operate from the last week of January 2021. The company has issued guidelines which include thermal scanning of the restaurant’s staff and delivery personnel several times during the operational hours, sanitization of kitchens daily at regular intervals, use of protective face masks or face shields by restaurant staff and delivery personnel and permission to prepare food only if the body temperature is below 99oF. Also Read - In a First, All Women-Crew Breaks Record, Runs Goods Train From Maharashtra to Gujarat

As per the guidelines, the delivery staff will collect orders only after washing hands,. Other safety rules include mandatory use of ‘Aarogya Setu’ app by delivery personnel, contactless delivery to ensure zero human contact, constant use of protective face masks or covers and sanitization of delivery bags after each delivery.

RailRestro has more than 2000 affiliated restaurants across the country to deliver healthy, hygienic, and fresh food. Till date, RailRestro has served more than 50 lakh meals on the trains. The e-catering resumption will undoubtedly add a great relaxation for Indian Railways passengers as they can easily order their food en-route without fear of contamination and have it delivered at their seats.