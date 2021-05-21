IRCTC Latest News: Keeping in view the ongoing second wave of coronavirus, the Indian Railways has been witnessing low occupancy in several passenger trains and hence has cancelled multiple passenger trains across zones in the country. The trains in the recent past have been cancelled by Eastern Railways, Western Railways, Northern Railways, Northeast Frontier Railways. Also Read - India Will Be In Position To Vaccinate All Adults by Year-End, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Issuing a notification, the East Coast Railway zone on Friday said that it is temporarily cancelling the services of Rajdhani Express Special Trains due to low occupancy.

Full list of cancelled trains:

Train Number 02823 Bhubaneshwar – New Delhi Rajdhani Express Special running via Tatanagar Junction has been temporary cancelled for 21 May, 24 May, 27 May, 28 May, 31 May 2021

Train Number 02824 New Delhi – Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express Special running via Tatanagar Junction has been temporary cancelled for 22 May, 25 May, 27 May, 29 May and 1 June 2021

Train Number 02825 Bhubaneshwar – New Delhi Rajdhani Express Special running via Adra Junction has been temporary cancelled for 26 May 2021

Train Number 02826 New Delhi – Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express Special running via Adra Junction has been temporary cancelled for 28 May 2021

Train Number 02855 Bhubaneshwar – New Delhi Rajdhani Express Special running via Sambalpur City, Anara has been temporary cancelled for 22 May, 29 May 2021

Train Number 02856 New Delhi – Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express Special running via Sambalpur City, Anara has been temporary cancelled for 23 May, 30 May 2021

Earlier, the Western Railway along with the other regional railways also cancelled three pairs of special trains due to a decrease in the number of passengers. These three train pairs are Ahmedabad – Muzaffarpur Special train, Ahmedabad – Nagpur Special train and Ahmedabad – Kevadia Jan Shatabdi Special trains.