New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has recently announced a clarification on the booking of the multiple lower berths for senior citizens while travelling by the Indian Railways. Till now, the IRCTC has provided the best of the best and simple facility for passengers to book a train either online using the software’s website or application or offline at a railway station.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways All Set to Run Special Festival Trains From Sept 13 | Complete List Here

Despite the easiest steps, it becomes difficult to book a lower seat for senior citizens. Recently, a Twitter user named @jitendrasarda tweeted out a question tagging, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav stating, “to what logic do you run for seat allocation, I had booked tickets for 3 senior citizens with preference of lower berth, there are 102 berths available, yet allocated berths are middle, upper and side lower. U need to correct the same.” Also Read - Indian Railways Plans to Lease, Sell Trains Coaches to Private Parties. Details Inside

The IRCTC Official tweeted out as a response to the user, “Sir, Lower berth/Sr. Citizen quota berths are lower berths earmarked only for male age of 60 years and above/female age of 45 years and above, when traveling alone or two passengers ( under mentioned criteria traveling on one ticket.” Also Read - South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply For 432 Posts on apprenticeshipindia.org

The IRCTC official further added that if there are more than two senior citizens or one senior citizen and other passengers do not fall under the category of a senior citizen, then the system will not consider it.

If there are more than two senior citizens or one senior citizen and other passenger not senior citizen , system will not consider it. 2/2 -IRCTC Official — Indian Railways Seva (@RailwaySeva) September 11, 2021

However, during the second wave of coronavirus in 2020, the Indian Railways have suspended concessional tickets of several people falling in different categories, which also included the senior citizens. This attempt was taken by the Indian Railways as a means to discourage unnecessary travelling.

The Railway Ministry further issued, “In view of health advisory issued regarding COVID-19 and to discourage passengers from undertaking non-essential travel it has been decided, as a special case, that no concessional Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) and Passenger Reservation System (PRS) ticket for all categories of passengers except students, four categories of Divyangjan and 11 categories of patients shall be issued.

The Indian Railway witnessing the escalated cases of coronavirus had withdrawn the concessions for the senior citizens to avoid the risk and mortality rate among them.