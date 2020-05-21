New Delhi: Giving much relief to passengers at this time of corona crisis, the Indian Railways on Thursday said it will open ticket reservation counters at select stations from Friday. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways to Provide Full Refund of Cancelled Tickets For Trains Scheduled to Run From June 1

Issuing an order, the Railways said that it will also allow booking of reserved tickets from common service centres (CSC) and through ticketing agents with effect from Friday.

To make this happen in a smooth way, the zonal railways have been instructed to decide and notify opening of reservation counters as per local needs and conditions. These ticket booking counters as well as the CSCs were shut since March 25 when the nationwide lockdown was announced by PM Modi.

Making it further clear, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, earlier in the day, said that the booking of train tickets will resume at around 1.7 lakh CSCs across the country from Friday. “We have to take India towards normalcy,” he said in a series of tweets.

Giving further details, the railways said the reservation counters will open from Friday in a phased manner along with dissemination of information about their respective locations and timings as per the local needs and conditions.

“It may be noted that running of Shramik Special trains will continue to be handled by local state governments as per the existing protocols. The opening of these booking facilities will significantly reduce the burden on passengers, many of whom depend on counter tickets to travel,” it said.

At present, passengers can only book tickets for 15 pairs of special trains running on the Rajdhani route and 100 pairs of special trains that are scheduled to begin operations from June 1.