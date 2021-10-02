IRCTC Latest News Today: For the convenience of the train passengers, the Indian Railways on Saturday decided to revise the composition of some of its long-distance passenger trains. In the revised composition, the Northern Railway (NR) zone said it has decided to add cheaper AC-3 tier economy coaches to some of the trains.Also Read - Good News For Train Passengers: They Will Soon Travel From Delhi to Mumbai in Just 13-hours

As per the updates, the new AC coaches will have the capacity to take 83 passengers instead of 72 in the conventional AC three-tier coach. The Indian Railways further added that the fare in these coaches will also be cheaper than the normal AC three-tier coach. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Northern Railway All Set to Start Unreserved Express Trains From Oct 1 | Complete List Here

In these coaches, the train passengers will get additional 11 berths and the coaches have been specially designed for the convenience of the divyangs as well. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Extends Services of 22 Pairs of Special Trains Till December Due to Festive Season | Full List Here

In these coaches, the Indian Railways said that many modern arrangements have been made for mobile phones and magazine holders and fire safety. Apart from this, several personalized reading lights, AC vents, USB points, mobile charging points have also been installed.

Full list of trains to get an AC-3 tier economy coach:

Gorakhpur-Kochuveli Express Gorakhpur- Secunderabad Express Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur Express Lokmanya Tilak(T)-Gorakhpur Express Lokmanya Tilak(T)- Varanasi Express Lokmanya Tilak(T)-SultanPur Express Lokmanya Tilak(T)-Chapra Express Lokmanya Tilak(T)-Faizabad Express

Latest features of the AC 3 tier economy coach: