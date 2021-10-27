IRCTC Latest Updates: To ease the passengers during the festive season, the Indian Railway on Wednesday took to Twitter and announced that they are running nearly 668 trips of 110 special trains from Durga Puja till Chhath Puja this year.Also Read - Good News For Devotees! IRCTC to Run North Darshan Yatra Special Train From THIS DATE. Check Details

The festive special services have been initiated with an aim to ensure a smooth and comfortable journey for the passengers. Major destinations will be connected across the country by these special trains. At present, the Northern Railway is running the highest number of trains with 312 trips. It is running a total of 26 trains. Followed by the Northern Railways, the North Central Railway is running with the second-highest trips.

Indian Railways is running nearly 668 festival special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel to the passengers, during the festive season. Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway sectors.https://t.co/mmWp4PJPYK pic.twitter.com/8bI3J6jlwx — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 27, 2021

The Ministry of Railway in a press release added that crowd controlling measures are being ensured such as queues are been formed to manage the crowd at the terminus stations with the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches.

The release further added, “Additional RPF personnel have been deployed in major stations to ensure security of passengers. Officers are deployed on Emergency Duty at major stations to ensure smooth running of trains. Staff are deployed in various sections to attend any disruption of train service on priority.”

The press release issued by the Ministry of Railway further added that a watch on any kind of malpractices such as cornering of seats, touting activities, and overcharging of seats are been monitored by the Security and Vigilance Department staff.

The Press release said, “Instructions, for maintaining cleanliness at waiting halls, retiring rooms, passenger amenity area in particular, and at stations in general, are given by Zonal Headquarters.”

Earlier, the Indian Railway added 13 pairs of festival special trains with unreserved seats in the East Central Railway Zone. The passengers travelling in these unreserved coaches will have to strictly follow the covid-19 appropriate guidelines.