IRCTC News | New Delhi: IRCTC has decided to restart the service of providing bedrolls and blanket services from April. According to media reports, the Indian railways' passengers will get pillows, blankets, sheets and towels in a sealed cover. However, these will only be provided to the passengers in AC carriages. In May 2020, in light of rising Covid-19 cases, IRCTC had discontinued the service.

With the Covid-19 cases declining, the officials have notified that they would restart the service. During the Covid-19 period, the passengers had to carry their own sheets and pillows.

Service Already Resumed In 26 Trains

According to reports, the service has already started on 26 trains of the Northern Railways. Apart from this, 92 trains have started to provide curtains for the passengers. On April 6, 23 more trains have restarted providing the bedroll.

List of Important Trains That Have Restarted The Service

Indore-Dehradun Express

Jammu Tawi-Kanpur Central Superfast

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express

Gomti Express

Vaishno Devi Katra-Ghazipur City (Bedroll Service resumed on April 7)

The passengers will no longer have to carry their own bedding to travel on Indian railways. The step has come as a big relief for the passengers of railways. The railway is the most used mode of transport in India.