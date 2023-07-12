Home

Business

IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Begins Train Ticket Bookings For Diwali | Details Here

IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Begins Train Ticket Bookings For Diwali | Details Here

IRCTC Latest News: Train passengers can start booking their train tickets on the IRCTC portal and at the railway counters from Wednesday onwards.

IRCTC Latest News: Passengers must note that the Diwali train offers various amenities such as clean and well-maintained coaches, on-board catering services, and adequate security measures.

Diwali Train Ticket Booking Opens: With just a few months left for the Diwali festival, thousands of people are expected to book their train tickets for festive travel. Keeping in mind the festive rush, the Indian Railways on Wednesday said it has opened train ticket bookings for rail passengers. Notably, passengers can start booking their train tickets on the IRCTC portal and at the railway counters.

Trending Now

Diwali Festival this year will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12, 2023 and the train ticket bookings are generally done up to 120 days in advance for all classes and all trains.

You may like to read

Railway officials said in a statement that the Diwali rail ticket bookings will start from July 12 and both rail ticket counters and the online platform IRCTC will be accessible from 8 AM onwards for the passengers to book their tickets.

Passengers who book their tickets on Wednesday will be eligible to travel on November 9. And those plan to travel on November 10, the booking slot will open on July 12. In the similar manner, the bookings for November 11 can be made starting from 13 July, and for November 12th, the booking window will open on July 14th.

The Southern Railways in a statement said this time, the number of passengers is expected to rise, especially since Diwali falls on a Sunday. “Travelers are advised to make early bookings to avoid last-minute congestion. Details regarding Diwali special trains will be announced later, based on the demand,” it said.

Passengers must note that the Diwali train offers various amenities such as clean and well-maintained coaches, on-board catering services, and adequate security measures.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES