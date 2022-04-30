New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Saturday cancelled 185 trains in view of maintenance and operational reasons. According to a notification by the railways, 160 trains scheduled to depart today were fully cancelled while 27 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after the railways announced that it has decided to cancel 657 mail, express and passenger trains to ensure priority routes for coal carriages in a bid to avoid a full-blown power crisis in the country. Of the total cancelled trains, 509 are mail and express trains, while 148 are passenger trains. As per official data, a total of 533 coal rakes have been put on duty to ensure priority coal supply at a time when the nation scrambles to replenish depleting inventories at power plants.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels Nearly 200 Trains Today. Check List Here

Meanwhile, train passengers must note that if the railway administration is unable to provide accommodation for any reason whatsoever to passengers holding reserved tickets, no cancellation charge shall be levied and full refund of fare shall be granted to them if such tickets are surrendered for refund within three hours from the actual departure of the train.

Complete list of fully cancelled trains on April 30 (Saturday)

How to check full list of cancelled trains

Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Step 2: Click on Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Step 3: Select ‘Cancelled Trains’ option to check list of trains cancelled

Select ‘Cancelled Trains’ option to check list of trains cancelled Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

For more information, the railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit official website enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the full details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.