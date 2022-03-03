IRCTC Latest News Today: The Indian Railways on Thursday said it has cancelled nearly 25 trains passing through Naini- Prayagraj Chheoki stations of North Central Railway. Notably, these trains have been cancelled due to the ongoing non-interlocking work at the Prayagraj Chheoki junction.Also Read - From Jan Shatabdi to Sampoorna Kranti Express, Several Trains to Resume Operation Before Holi | Full List Here

The Railways said the work is in progress for the commissioning of the third line between Naini and Prayagraj Chheoki stations. And due to the non-interlocking work, several trains of East Central Railway passing through this section have been cancelled and many trains have been diverted, the Railways added.

Moreover, some of the trains will also remain cancelled for yard remodelling at Prayagraj Chheoki station for the Naini-Prayagraj Chheoki third line and linking with New Karchana station on the DFC line.

Full list of Cancelled trains: